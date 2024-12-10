After ending her marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has since confirmed to People that she and Anderson have finally finalized their divorce. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star filed for divorce this April, sparking shock and confusion from those who have been following Blanchard’s story for years.

Although Blanchard filed for divorce in April, the relationship ended shortly before. On March 28, Blanchard announced the end of their relationship in a Facebook post. Following the post, a source close to Blanchard stated that the reason behind the split was a heated argument that occurred between Blanchard and Anderson, with Blanchard claiming that Anderson was “controlling." The source said that Blanchard was “afraid he was going to hit her.” “He didn't – but that happened in the past with her mother,” the source said. “So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too.”

However, news of their divorce was not expected to be reported until early 2025. According to Louisiana law, Anderson’s attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, explained that married couples without children who are going through a divorce in Louisiana have to live apart for 6 months after divorce papers are served before they can request a hearing. As of December 9, 2024, Blanchard and Anderson are officially divorced.

What Is in the Divorce Settlement?

News of their divorce came before Blanchard announced her pregnancy, which came as a surprise to her fans. The pregnancy led many to speculate about the father of her baby, as shortly after Anderson and Blanchard’s split, Blanchard found a new love in Ken Urker. Urker has since been confirmed to be the official and legal father of their baby. In a conversation with People about the divorce, Blanchard said, "I did extend the offer to have a civil conversation for closure purposes. I'm currently waiting for a response.” She also revealed that Anderson “waived his right to attend [the court date].”

On behalf of Anderson, his attorney Randy J. Fuerst said, “Ryan Anderson was aware that the divorce was taking place today. He’s always conducting himself as a gentleman and a good husband. He did not seek this divorce but is now glad that this saga in his life is over, and he looks forward to a healthy new beginning.” Previous reports of Blanchard’s and Anderson’s divorce state that they had already settled aspects of their divorce beforehand. They have agreed that neither party will receive spousal support nor alimony. Blanchard has also given Anderson custody of their dog, Pixie.

The reports also informed that Blanchard and Anderson, despite being married for less than two years, still had to discuss property divisions and assets to divide, such as contracts for shows and books. Regarding her divorce, Blanchard had claimed that the pair had since worked out their financial disagreements in court, as Blanchard previously tried to get Anderson to pay spousal support. However, Fuerst adds that the division of community property is still being worked out.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup can be streamed on Prime Video.

