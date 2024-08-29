It's been eight months since Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison and recently, she has done something that she's never tried before - try a pumpkin spiced latte. The popular Starbucks drink entered the menu in 2003, but due to the abuse that she's endured from her mother, she hasn't been able to try the fall delicacy. The reality TV star drove to her local chain to grab a drink for the first time.

Blanchard documented her first taste of the drink via TikTok. Her husband, Ken Urker, made the drive-thru order. After giving it a sip, she said it was good. She tried two variations of the drink, iced and non-iced, and concluded that the iced version tasted better. In the video's caption, she addressed concerns about drinking caffeine due to her pregnancy. She said it's fine as long as she only consumes a maximum of 200 mg per day. This is supported by the American Pregnancy Association, which states that pregnant women can drink anything with caffeine like coffee and tea, as long it's taken in moderated and limited amounts.

Trying out Pumpkin Spiced Lattes is one of many things that Blanchard hasn't tried due to her upbringing and time in prison. She has also revealed in the same video that she hasn't watched SpongeBob SquarePants, but is aware of the time cards that have become memes on social media. However, she's aware of the Disney Channel and Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls. Urker jokingly remarked that she was "robbed of a childhood," to which she replied "No shit," implying her mother's abuse.

Gypsy Rose's Abuse Explained

Blanchard is a Munchhausen-by-proxy and child abuse survivor, who was sent to 10 years in prison for the murder of her mother. During her upbringing, her mother would put up the facade that her daughter was severely ill, claiming Gypsy had an array of health issues. She would even shave her daughter's head or force her into a wheelchair to push this narrative. This has fooled many people as the mother and daughter would receive gifts and free aid from many to show their support.

However, as Gypsy grew older, she wanted independence. This led to further abuse, such as gaslighting, being handcuffed, and threats of physical harm. Eventually, she and her now ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, orchestrated a plan to murder Dee-Dee, which occurred in 2015.

Since leaving prison in December 2023, Blanchard has used her time to make changes in the justice system, with the help of Kim Kardashian. In addition, she announced that she was pregnant, something that her mother claimed would never happen to her. Blanchard has vowed to not make the same mistakes her mother did and that her pregnancy would be her second chance in life.

Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which can be streamed on Prime Video.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (2024) Release Date June 3, 2024 Cast Gypsy Rose Blanchard Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

