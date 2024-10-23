Reality TV star Gypsy Rose Blanchard has recently undergone numerous surgery procedures and makeovers following her release from prison last year. Added to her recent list of glow-ups are her teeth as she has had dental surgery to replace her missing pearly whites. A before and after photo was shared on the internet, and the transformation was complete night and day.

Blanchard collaborated with Dr Michelle Corcoran at Peppermint Sage Dental to fix her teeth. Based on what's seen in the before and after photos, many of Blanchard's front teeth were either missing or had silver teeth replaced. Following the procedure, it's all white and perfect. The Munchausen by Proxy survivor commented on the post, thanking the company for giving her the "best glow up." Meanwhile, the dental practice thanked Blanchard for trusting them to "enhance her smile."

"I can not thank you enough for the best glow-up I could ever dream of"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Self-Discovery Journey

This recent surgery is one of many makeovers that Blanchard has received. According to People, she revealed that she was planning to get a nose job while going through a "personal transformation journey" and that it was something she wanted for a while.

Blanchard is a child abuse survivor as her mother claimed that she had muscular dystrophy. This fabrication gave Blanchard a lot of attention, and her mother would take drastic measures to continue this facade. Some of this included shaving her hair and pulling off her teeth, giving off the physical image that she was severely ill. In addition, her mother would lie and fabricate documents to ensure that her daughter didn't know the truth about her physical condition.

Gypsy Rose’s Upbringing Had Lasting Affects

The moment Blanchard wanted independence, her mother's abuse increased as she would take drastic measures to keep her daughter under her control. Some of these would include various degrees of physical abuse and gaslighting her, saying things like the police wouldn't believe her.

Eventually, all this abuse led to the eventual murder of her mother, which led to a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty. Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence under parole. Since then, she has been doing everything she can to turn her life around. One of them is starting a family with her fiancé, Ken Urker, pledging that she would end the cycle of abuse once her child is born. Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which can be streamed on Lifetime.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup Release Date June 3, 2024 Cast Gypsy Rose Blanchard Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

