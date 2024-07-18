The Big Picture Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares pregnancy journey on social media, using an at-home fetal heart rate monitor.

Promise not to repeat mother's abuse, seeing pregnancy as an achievement after being told she wouldn't have a family.

Reality TV star plans to give birth in January 2025, using pregnancy as a second chance at life post-abuse and prison sentence.

It's been a week since Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, and the reality TV star has released a heartwarming update. Blanchard released a video on social media, where she used an at-home fetal heart rate monitor, revealing the unborn child's heartbeat. The soon-to-be mother was a victim of Munchausen by proxy and had promised not to treat their unborn child the same way.

The video was posted on Instagram, which currently sits with over 413k followers. In the caption, Blanchard encouraged her followers to guess the child's gender, and that she's using a home doppler to hear the sound of the little one's heartbeat. Blanchard smiled at the camera, as she was happy to share this pregnancy journey with her followers.

Ever since Blanchard announced her pregnancy, she told People that this pregnancy would give her a second chance in life and that the trauma she's faced would be a guide on how not to be a mother. She revealed that her late mom and abuser, Dee Dee, told her that she wouldn't be able to have a child and family of her own and that she sees this pregnancy as an achievement. Blanchard's expected due date is said to be sometime in January 2025.

Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Image via Lifetime

Blanchard is a survivor of child abuse and Munchausen-by-proxy and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she murdered her mother in 2015. Her mother maintained the facade that her daughter was ill by forcing her to sit in a wheelchair, shave her hair, and be fed on a tube. This false image caught a lot of attention, with many sending gifts and offering their services to her and her mother.

Eventually, Blanchard wanted independence, which led to her being handcuffed to her bed and performing other forms of abuse just so her mother could continue to control her daughter. This led to the eventual murder, to which she pled guilty.

2023 was the 8th year of her sentence, and she was released on parole. Since then, her release caught widespread media attention, with her appearing in multiple news outlets, as well as the reality TV series, The Kardashians. She will be releasing her first memoir, titled My Time to Stand, which is scheduled to be released in December 2024.

Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which airs Mondays on Lifetime. Past episodes can be streamed on Prime Video.

