When it comes to established and beloved voice actors, few have made as much of an effective mark in the world of adult animation quite like H. Jon Benjamin. Primarily known for his work in voicing characters in adult animated series like Archer, H. Jon Benjamin has risen to be one of the more recognizable voices in the industry, lending his comedic talents to a wide variety of different series over the years.

Benjamin has voiced numerous iconic and intriguing characters throughout his vast career, from memorable supporting figures to fundamental and influential protagonists who effortlessly made their mark. His inclusion in animated series and films always proves a great addition to the overall experience, with several of his characters being widely regarded as the most iconic in their respective shows and films. As he continues to enrich and provide his talents, his exceptional range and filmography grow day by day. These are H. Jon Benjamin's best voice roles, from the instantly recognizable to the criminally underrated.

8 Ben Katz

'Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist' (1995 - 2002)

A landmark adult animated sitcom of the '90s that would go on to directly influence many modern TV comedies, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist follows the ins and outs of the life of the titular Dr. Katz. The series has Katz having therapy sessions with new characters each week, mostly voiced by well-known comedians and anchors, yet there are recurring characters that appear interspersed between these therapy sessions. One of these prominent recurring characters is Ben Katz, the aimless 24-year-old son of Dr. Katz, who is voiced by Benjamin.

Even from the beginning, you can see a lot of the staples and facets of Benjamin's comedic style ingrained in the performance.

Ben acts as one of the first prominent recurring roles in Benjamin's career, yet even from the beginning, you can see a lot of the staples and facets of his comedic style ingrained in the performance. Ben acts as one of the comedic highlights of the overarching series, with a wide variety of great moments with the entire supporting cast as the signature slacker and painfully innocent character. Ben and Dr. Katz have great comedic chemistry with one another, with the dialogue-based humor aging beautifully even nearly 30 years later.

7 Can of Vegetables

'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

While it doesn't seem like a simple can of vegetables would have such an undeniable impact, those who have seen Wet Hot American Summer can attest that this psychosis-induced sentient can is one of the best characters of the film. The can of vegetables appears to be a psychosis-induced vision of Vietnam War veteran and camp cook Gene, who ends up receiving a rousing pep talk from the can about being proud and open about his sexual fantasies. It makes for one of the standout comedic moments in a film that is already filled to the brim with great comedic moments.

Wet Hot American Summer is a deeply absurd and wild time, and the talking can of vegetables comes just early enough that it acts as a make-or-break moment for people, where they either fall in love with the film's absurdity or it simply gets too chaotic for them. Benjamin's short yet hilarious portrayal of the awkward, sex-positive can of vegetables provides the perfect tone of sincerity that the scene requires, further elevating the iconic status of the scene and character. This cameo also showcases Benjamin's ability to find sincerity in absurdity, thus making his performances all the more memorable. The joke proved to be so popular that this talking can of vegetables was brought back in the follow-up revival miniseries, where he would become an actual part of the plot and even be given a backstory.

6 Jimmy Pesto Jr.

'Bob's Burgers' (2011 - Present)

While Benjamin is most commonly recognized for his vocal performance as another prominent part of the Bob's Burgers cast, it is often forgotten that he also provides the voice of Jimmy Pesto Jr., the teenage son of rival Italian restaurant owner Jimmy Pesto. Acting as one of the most prominent characters in the supporting cast, Jimmy Pesto Jr. is a frequent figure of infatuation for Tina, who harbors a crush on him and his love of dancing.

Jimmy Jr. easily gets the most focus and attention out of the entire Pesto family, frequently finding himself at the center of several episodes involving Tina, her long-lasting crush. More than just Tina, Jimmy Jr. has a lot of great comedic back and forth with various other students in the supporting cast, from his best friend Zeke to the other members of the Belcher family. Benjamin also does a great job at distinguishing his performance as Jimmy Jr. compared to other voices in the series, with his signature lisp and nasally voice helping. Benjamin opts for a lighter approach that perfectly captures Jimmy's youthful persona, thus distancing him from Bob or any other character in Benjamin's repertoire.

5 Boy's Inner Monologue

'Boy Kills World' (2024)

One of the most underrated action movies of the decade so far, Boy Kills World employs a flashy over-the-top style in its glorious hyper-violent story of revenge, following a mute man known as Boy (Bill Skarsgård) taking a fight against an evil ruling family. While Boy himself may be mute, he has a signature inner monologue and narration that allows him to comment to himself and to the audience on his surroundings and the chaos unfolding. It just so happens that the inner monologue that he's given himself is the announcer from an old arcade game he played as a kid, making H. Jon Benjamin Boy's de-facto voice.

Benjamin's voice provides the perfect comedic balance to the ensuing violence and bloodshed present throughout Boy Kills World. It is the throughline that helps ground the audience, no matter how many buckets of blood have been spilled. The voice also surprisingly fits the mannerisms and look of Skarsgård's Boy as well, creating an unexpected perfect fit that comes together to form a complete character. While the film sadly was a disappointment at the box office, it will assuredly grow into a cult classic in the coming years, with Benjamin's vocal performance as Boy being a major reason as to why.

4 Carl

'Family Guy' (1999 - Present)

Family Guy has introduced many characters throughout its 25 years and hundreds of episodes, with H. Jon Benjamin lending his talents to the cast by playing Carl. He is the manager of the local gas station mini-mart in Quahog, acting as an over-the-top caricature of a sleazy slacker obsessed with women and movies. His frequent run-ins with the main cast are through Brian, who he often has conversations with as a frequent customer of the part.

Carl is a relatively one-note part of the world of Family Guy, yet Benjamin plays into this note perfectly with his execution and delivery, transforming it into one of the show's best side characters. Carl has had several great moments throughout the series, whether it be individual episodes that give him an increased focus, such as "Movin' Out (Brian's Song)," or just great one-off gags that use the character's strengths. Carl's biggest highlight in the series, however, is his role in the show's legendary Star Wars parodies, where he takes on the role of Yoda.

3 Coach John McGuirk

'Home Movies' (1999 - 2004)

While Benjamin has had a long and varied history in the world of adult animation, one of his first massive roles that solidified him as a mainstay for the medium of adult animation voice acting is his role of Coach John McGuirk in Home Movies. Coach McGuirk is an incompetent and self-entitled soccer coach who works as an unexpected role model and father figure for Brendon. He gives Brendon various life lessons and hilariously bad advice, and even despite his rude nature to the children, he has an unexpected caring heart and respect for the children who look up to him.

All the little mannerisms that have defined Benjamin's voice-acting style are present within his portrayal of McGuirk.

Coach McGuirk helped greatly define Benjamin's strengths as a comedic voice actor in adult animated series, amplifying his greatest strengths in awkward dialogue and misanthropic characters. All the little mannerisms that have defined Benjamin's voice-acting style are present within his portrayal of McGuirk, amplifying his greatest strengths to result in the major comedic highlight of the series. A great deal of the inherent charm and timeless energy that Home Movies provides can be attributed to the mannerisms and lovingly awkward dialogue between characters, with no singular character quite exemplifying this like Coach McGuirk.

2 Bob Belcher

'Bob's Burgers' (2011 - Present)

The titular father figure of the Belcher family that the series is titled after, Bob Belcher is the main character of Bob's Burgers, with the series following his struggles at running a burger restaurant and raising a family. He is often defined by his pessimistic attitude and mild-mannered demeanor, often getting his business into hot water and frequently falling short compared to his restaurant rival, Jimmy Pesto. Still, the love Bob holds for his family is undeniable, as he attempts to do his best to instill goodwill and cherished memories despite their financial setbacks.

Bob is the cornerstone and heart that brings all of Bob's Burgers together, with Benjamin's masterful voice performance playing a big part in the series' everlasting appeal. Since the start of Bob's Burgers, the show has been acclaimed as a modern animated classic, a status it maintains 15 seasons later. Benjamin makes Bob relatable, endearing, and extremely easy to root for, an average man trying his best to stay on top of things. As the main character of the series, there are countless opportunities for Benjamin to show off his abilities as a voice actor through Bob, transforming him into one of the most iconic adult animated series protagonists of all time.

1 Sterling Archer

'Archer' (2009 - 2023)

While Bob may be a more iconic character in terms of raw popularity with general audiences, when it comes to H. Jon Benjamin's career and undeniable impact on adult animation, nothing holds a candle to his run as Sterling Archer. The titular suave secret agent of Archer is one of the best parodies and comedic portrayals of an international superspy in any medium, animation or otherwise. Archer's mixture of narcissism, charm, and an undeniable silver tongue has given him as much success as it has danger in the field, as he greatly evolves and changes throughout the series.

It's hard to find one singular way to describe Sterling Archer, as the very notion of Archer as a series is built around constantly changing circumstances and arcs, where each season feels completely different from the last. Despite the changes, the one true constant to Archer's character is the performance by H. Jon Benjamin, who always finds the perfect way to bring comedy and levity to his portrayal of the secret agent. With the series finally coming to an end in December 2023, it brings together all 14 years that Benjamin spent voicing the character in a complete and finite way, a beautiful love letter emblematic of Benjamin's career as a whole.

