In the climactic scene of the 1979 horror masterpiece Alien, Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley forcibly ejects the titular monster into space, cleansing her escape shuttle of all foreign elements. That’s what an alien is; even as a term, it’s often paired with “invasion.” It’s something that doesn’t belong. The monster’s designer, Swiss artist H. R. Giger, ensured it was also something out of a nightmare, like a mockery of human sex organs. His vision was so extraordinary that artists today pay homage to his biomechanical hellscapes, like Ebb Software with 2022’s video game Scorn. Paradoxically, the indie title was so anticipated because it looked like nothing else. Alien’s xenomorph is still relatively unique in horror films, barring Sil from Species and derivatives that trade its unknowable nature for animal metaphors – including the insect hierarchy of the sequel Aliens. How could it be that Giger was so influential and yet so misrepresented in Hollywood? The answer might lie in one of those greatest movies never made, The Train.

The story of this lost film begins with the story of another: perhaps the ur-lost film, Dune. As chronicled in the brilliant documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic would’ve been an LSD space odyssey with performances by Salvador Dalí, Orson Welles, and Mick Jagger. The project brought together equally eye-popping talents behind the scenes, including artists Chris Fross and Jean Giraud (better known as Mœbius), as well as H. R. Giger and the writer Dan O’Bannon. Ultimately, Hollywood did not find Alejandro Jodorowsky’s vision acceptable, so when the film collapsed, these four guys moved on to Alien. “I saw the drawing,” Ridley Scott told Yahoo News of Giger’s Necronom IV, “and I was so kind of taken, I flew to Switzerland where he lived.” The resulting film was a financial and, eventually, critical success. Giger won an Oscar. His alien ship and the creature’s life cycle suggested an entire universe of terror. What was to come next? Well, Galaxy of Terror, Forbidden World, Creature – okay, so what happened?

‘The Train’ Began Life as ‘Dead Reckoning’

In the late 1980s, Jim Uhls wrote a spec script entitled Dead Reckoning, a sci-fi/horror story best described as “Alien on a train.” Sometime in the near future, the traffic in Los Angeles gets so bad – honking is outlawed – that public transportation actually happens, in the form of a subterranean high-speed rail. Uhls related this story to David Hughes for a chapter in Tales from Development Hell, which also pulled from Giger’s personal writings and interviews with other filmmakers and producers. Dead Reckoning was to feature a cyborg monster that runs amok on the train, which was apparently enough of a draw that the script was purchased by Mario Kassar and Andrew Vajna of Carolco Pictures, probably best known for being prominently credited in Terminator 2.

After super-producer Joel Silver jumped on board, so to speak, these two sent Dead Reckoning to Ridley Scott. This may have been calculated, because while Scott was finished with science fiction after the commercial failure of Blade Runner, he was also in a career doldrums. Thelma & Louise, which would rocket him back to stardom, was a few years away, and it wouldn’t be until 2012 that he’d return to space with Prometheus. In the meantime, 1988 Ridley Scott agreed to direct, and reached out to production designer Norris Spencer and, of course, H. R. Giger. This would have been a couple of years after Poltergeist II, which left the artist disappointed. Despite the design work he put into it, the horror sequel failed to capture his vision.

So eager was Giger for another shot that he entered a fitful creative period lasting nine months between the summer off 1988 and spring 1989, sketching out biomechanical trains and stations. However, as with Jodorowsky, the artistic mind seems to be incompatible with Hollywood’s various idiosyncrasies, in this case, the “hurry up and wait” sense of pace. Giger later learned that Scott moved on to Thelma & Louise, and the Swiss artist was never compensated for his work. Dead Reckoning, which had become The Train, was about to leave him at the station.

Joel Silver Hijacks ‘The Train’

The newest title was Isobar, which is just a word that Joel Silver got stuck in his head. For the newest rewrite, Jim Uhls had to come up with a backronym: Intercontinental Subterranean Oscillo-magnetic Ballistic Aerodynamic Railway. It was still a train, but now it levitated, and the setting was pushed farther into a post-apocalyptic future. One wonders if anyone had a copy of Le Transperceneige hanging around. Silver also brought Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin on, producing partners fresh off a sci-fi thriller, 1990’s Moon 44. Around this time, Giger was elsewhere, updating the xenomorph for Alien 3 to be more seductive rather than hideous. His ideas were eventually discarded by a famously troubled production, and he wasn’t properly credited for his work.

Dean Devlin wanted to rewrite Uhls’s script, and his request was granted. He and Emmerich later read in the trades that Silver had hired Steven E. de Souza for another rewrite. Despite having done extensive concept art of his own, Emmerich exited the project. Like with the neo-Western director Walter Hill’s executive involvement in Alien, it’s strange that Joel Silver would even be involved in Isobar at all. He’s best known as a producer of action movies like 48 Hours and Executive Decision, and his sci-fi work feels like an extension of that: Predator, The Matrix. As the writer of Die Hard and Commando, de Souza was a good fit for the new direction, which Devlin recalls had a happy ending, while his own version was more in line with the original Alien.

From H. R. Giger to Sylvester Stallone

When Isobar found its star in Sylvester Stallone, the script’s revisions were growing beyond de Souza’s tastes. Suddenly, it was looking like a rip-off of Aliens, with a military squad trying to catch the monster for study by “the Company.” He was also growing uncomfortable with the monster, for becoming too humanoid. His preference was more in line with two movies: 20 Million Miles to Earth and The Thing from Another World. John Carpenter’s The Thing was artistically successful in part for hewing closer to the shamelessly Lovecraftian novella “Who Goes There?” rather than the vegetable monster of the original film, but the Isobar creature was actually going to be a genetically engineered plant, genetics being all the rage in the early 90s. 20 Million Miles is an early film in the Ray Harryhausen canon, the master of animation who imbued each of his monsters with character, and even sympathy. Effectively, it’s the opposite philosophy to what powers the xenomorph.

Isobar was turning into an old-school disaster picture, and it was this version that died upon Carolco’s declaration of bankruptcy in 1995. Earlier that year, H. R. Giger was able to put his train concepts to use in the film Species, for which he also designed Sil, the central monster. In a dream sequence, the character envisions a demon train chasing her down. It’s the genuine article, extremely Giger-esque, but very brief. In 1997, he found himself removed from the Alien series altogether, when he wasn’t even credited for “Original Alien Design” on Alien Resurrection.

H. R. Giger’s Gift of Fire

Why pay H. R. Giger when you can just “pay homage”? And that’s in the best of circumstances, when his biomechanical art is even desired. His work, so charged with alien sexuality, was prized by fellow artists like Alejandro Jodorowsky and Ridley Scott, but it was too alien for everyone else. It didn’t belong. Ironically, the rights to Isobar landed in the hands of Emmerich and Devlin, and they reworked the script into something further in line with the films that made them stars: Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla. Sci-fi was getting bigger and dumber, and nobody wanted to see a phallic locomotive. Giger continued to work as a painter, winning awards and opening exhibits all over Europe. For the new prequel to the Alien series, Prometheus, Scott invited him back to work on the concept phase – for which he was properly credited – and he died two years after the film’s release, in 2014.