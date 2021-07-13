What's the nature of their relationship in the film? Let's just say there are chemicals between them.

Lionsgate is ready to introduce you to its God Squad, as the studio has unveiled the trailer for Habit, an outrageous new thriller that finds Bella Thorne posing as a nun with a gun.

Thorne plays a street-smart L.A. party girl named Mads who gets a gig running drugs for a washed-up Hollywood star named Eric. When their cash gets stolen and a rival drug lord enters the picture, Mads and her two best friends hide out by masquerading as nuns. But in spite of their costumes, these bad girls are no angels.

Gavin Rossdale, the follically-gifted frontman for Bush, co-stars as Eric, and the rest of the cast includes Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee, Josie Ho and Andreja Pejic. Meanwhile, Janell Shirtcliff directed from a script she co-wrote with Libby Mintz.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Watch Our “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion” with Keanu Reeves, Francis Lawrence, and Akiva Goldsman

I'll be honest, I don't think Habit looks very good, but I am rooting for Thorne to find her breakout role, and the old-school Bush fan in me still digs Rossdale even though he probably doesn't belong anywhere near a movie camera. The Constantine actor hasn't appeared in a film since 2013's The Bling Ring and for good reason -- he's a rock star, not an actor. But hey, he looks pretty good for 55 (whoa!) and that's all that matters in Hollywood.

I will say that I dig the general idea for this movie, I just wish the provocative premise had been applied to a more prestigious project as opposed to a cheap B-movie. Can't you imagine Carey Mulligan as a nun with a drug problem in a Searchlight drama called Habit that would obviously premiere at Telluride? Because I certainly can. It's a great title, so here's hoping Thorne's movie proves me wrong and delivers some edgy fun for the believers and non-believers alike.

Habit will be released Aug. 20 in select theaters and On Demand before it's made available to own on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms on Aug. 24. Watch the trailer below, and let me know if this is one "habit" you plan to take up, or try and kick.

KEEP READING: Watch: Bella Thorne and the Cast of ‘I Still See You’ on Their Supernatural Thriller

Share Share Tweet Email

'The French Dispatch' Review: The Most Wes Anderson Movie to Ever Wes Anderson | Cannes 2021 An ode to old-school magazine journalism turns into a party of whimsy.

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1798 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider