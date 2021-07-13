Lionsgate is ready to introduce you to its God Squad, as the studio has unveiled the trailer for Habit, an outrageous new thriller that finds Bella Thorne posing as a nun with a gun.
Thorne plays a street-smart L.A. party girl named Mads who gets a gig running drugs for a washed-up Hollywood star named Eric. When their cash gets stolen and a rival drug lord enters the picture, Mads and her two best friends hide out by masquerading as nuns. But in spite of their costumes, these bad girls are no angels.
Gavin Rossdale, the follically-gifted frontman for Bush, co-stars as Eric, and the rest of the cast includes Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee, Josie Ho and Andreja Pejic. Meanwhile, Janell Shirtcliff directed from a script she co-wrote with Libby Mintz.
I'll be honest, I don't think Habit looks very good, but I am rooting for Thorne to find her breakout role, and the old-school Bush fan in me still digs Rossdale even though he probably doesn't belong anywhere near a movie camera. The Constantine actor hasn't appeared in a film since 2013's The Bling Ring and for good reason -- he's a rock star, not an actor. But hey, he looks pretty good for 55 (whoa!) and that's all that matters in Hollywood.
I will say that I dig the general idea for this movie, I just wish the provocative premise had been applied to a more prestigious project as opposed to a cheap B-movie. Can't you imagine Carey Mulligan as a nun with a drug problem in a Searchlight drama called Habit that would obviously premiere at Telluride? Because I certainly can. It's a great title, so here's hoping Thorne's movie proves me wrong and delivers some edgy fun for the believers and non-believers alike.
Habit will be released Aug. 20 in select theaters and On Demand before it's made available to own on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms on Aug. 24. Watch the trailer below, and let me know if this is one "habit" you plan to take up, or try and kick.
