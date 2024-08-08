The introduction of personal computers in the mid-70s opened a whole new genre for the film and television industry. Before then, the only computers that appeared on-screen were huge mechanical monstrosities operated by government officials or wealthy evil villains. Today, technology has become so ingrained in daily life that there are now entire movies taking place on a computer screen, from Missing to Host.

For some, understanding the intricacies of computing and coding is a lot like trying to translate a foreign language, and filmmakers producing movies about hacking or cyber crime have to be careful not to lose the audience with overly complicated jargon. At their best, hacker movies can reveal something new about humans' relationship with technology, bridging a gap that seems too complex to explain. These are the best hacker movies that find just the right balance of tech and talent to make for an entertaining watch.

10 'Untraceable' (2008)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) is an agent working in the cybercrime division of the FBI when an anonymous tip leads to a website called KillWithMe.com, which, as the name suggests, shows some gruesome footage of murders being committed. At first, it looks like the victims are random, but site owner Owen Reilly (Joseph Cross) has a specific plan of revenge in mind. The closer Marsh gets to the truth, the more she's putting her life at risk.

Untraceable is a terrific Diane Lane movie that is much more about crime and mystery than bits and bytes. The perpetrator does use his technical skills to prevent the website from being shut down using mirror servers, but his methods don't really impact the plot, and it's easy enough for the layperson to follow this thrilling tale. Ultimately, Untraceable succeeds, largely because of Lane's compelling central performance.

9 'Antitrust' (2001)

Directed by Peter Howitt

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Recent Stanford graduate and computer genius Milo Hoffman (Ryan Phillippe) is recruited by CEO Gary Winston (Tim Robbins) to work as a programmer for his company NURV (Never Underestimate Radical Vision). The company is on the verge of releasing a state-of-the-art media distribution network called Synapse, and Milo receives lots of incentives to make sure things stay on schedule. Things come crashing down when his best friend is murdered, and Milo discovers that NURV is using its extensive surveillance system to find and steal source code.

Antitrust is a riveting story about corporate corruption that's well worth watching.

With a protagonist styled on Bill Gates and a cast full of computer nerds, Antitrust does feel like it's trying to appeal to the more tech-savvy audience. Nevertheless, it's a riveting story about corporate corruption that's well worth watching. The cast makes a solid effort to sell the tech exposition, and the screenplay delivers enough thrills to keep things afloat. Although far from perfect, Antitrust is a decent hacker movie from the early days when the subgenre was just becoming popular.

8 'Blackhat' (2015)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Universal Pictures

Blackhat follows Nick Hathaway (Chris Hemsworth), a genius hacker who's serving a lengthy prison sentence when part of a computer code he wrote is linked to a terrorist attack at a nuclear power plant in China. As long as his sentence is reduced, Nick agrees to help the government track down the culprits. A chase across the globe reveals the power plant was just a test, and a far more devastating cyberattack is on the horizon.

For those not in the know, a Black Hat hacker is a term for a criminal that breaks into a computer network with malicious intent; armed with this information, the movie's plot becomes a little easier to follow. The choice of Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor, as a computer genius has received mixed reviews but doesn't take away from the fact that Blackhat is one of the most underrated political thrillers of the 2010s.

7 'Snowden' (2016)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Open Road Films

Snowden dives into the life of Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a former contractor for the National Security Agency (NSA). Throughout his classified work, Snowden finds out that the U.S. Government is tracking all forms of digital communication, not just from foreign governments and terrorists but from ordinary citizens, too. Disillusioned by the blatant lies and misuse of power, Snowden decides to leak information to the press, leading to charges of espionage.

Some see Snowden as a traitor to his country, while to others, he's a hero protecting the interests of ordinary people. The movie offers a fascinating insight into American politics, presenting a rather eye-opening view of how technology has invaded the lives of ordinary citizens, with or without their consent. Anchored by Gordon-Levitt's performance, Snowden is a solid late effort from Oliver Stone.

6 'Tron' (1982)

Directed by Steven Lisberger

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) breaks into the offices of his former employer, ENCOM, looking for proof that the video games he created were stolen. But he isn't prepared for old boss Dillinger's (David Warner) Master Control Program (MCP), which casts him into a digital world where he's forced to play the game or risk being deleted.

Utilizing its premise to its fullest potential, for the time, anyway, Tron is a gem of tech cinema in its early days. Some might see it as an outdated cult classic of the '80s, but the more recent remakes show the story still resonates. Sure, the special effects are a bit cheesy, but they were state-of-the-art for that time. In fact, Tron was disqualified from receiving an Oscar nomination for special effects because using computer-generated effects was considered "cheating."

5 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith) is a family man and successful lawyer who unknowingly comes into possession of a video recording of a political assassination. In their efforts to recover the incriminating tape, the NSA used their vast technical resources to effectively dismantle Dean's life. With no idea why he's being persecuted, Dean is dragged into a world of surveillance, corrupt politicians, and mobsters.

Enemy of the State is a fast-paced thriller with a compelling storyline that doesn't require a degree in computer science to follow, as the tagline "It's not paranoia if they're really after you" says it all. This is one of Will Smith's best movies and the brilliant supporting performances by Gene Hackman and Jon Voight only add to the rewatchability.

4 'Sneakers' (1992)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson

Image via Universal Pictures

Martin Bishop (Robert Redford) heads up a mismatched group of tech experts who specialize in testing security systems. Aware of Bishop's not so legit past, a couple of NSA agents offer to clear his name and pay a substantial fee if he and his team can retrieve a top-secret black box. They find out that the device in question is capable of decoding any encryption system, which could have huge political implications and unwittingly become embroiled in a dangerous, high-stakes adventure.

Sneakers is a superb Robert Redford heist movie made even better by the comic genius of Dan Aykroyd as the crazed conspiracy theorist the gang fondly refers to as Mother. While still intense and thrilling, the camaraderie among the all-star cast of characters shows more of a fun side to the life of computer hackery, paving the way for many future movies in the subgenre.

3 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

Directed by Len Wiseman

Image via 20th Century Studios

When the computers at the FBI's Cyber Crime Division are compromised, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is tasked with bringing in a hacker named Matt Farrell (Justin Long), who has a target on his back, trapping McClane in the crossfire. As Washington's major systems start to shut down, the city is thrown into chaos, and McClane must team up with his tech-savvy charge to find and bring down the cyber terrorists responsible.

Live Free or Die Hard deserves more credit than it's usually given. The clash of personalities between the action hero and the computer nerd adds a unique and entertaining dynamic as they gradually develop a mutual respect for each other's role in defeating the bad guys. The situation lends itself to some hilarious dialogue and "Yippee Ki‐Yay" like quotes while offering enough hacking action to successfully take the franchise into the new millennium.

2 'WarGames' (1983)

Directed by John Badham

Image via MGM

Computer whiz-kid David (Matthew Broderick) hacks into a computer company to try and get access to some of their cool yet-to-be-released games. Unfortunately, he unintentionally connects to a super computer at NORAD, responsible for running military simulations. David soon figures out that Global Thermonuclear War is no game and has to somehow figure out how to prevent a devastating global conflict.

The Cold War has proved a popular movie theme even long after the fall of the Soviet Union in the early '90s. WarGames is a fun and nostalgic tribute to an era when tensions between the US and Russia were still high, and people were just beginning to understand the implications of computer automatization. The film is brilliant in a quaint sort of way, offering a clear picture of how notions about technology have changed throughout the years.

1 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Computer hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) has spent his life looking for the answer to one question: what is The Matrix? A trail of clues leads him to Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who offers to show him the truth. The world Neo knows is nothing more than a computer-generated simulation that allows machines to enslave and control humans, and without knowing it, it is his destiny to save what remains of humanity.

When it first hit cinema screens, The Matrix was unlike anything ever seen before and is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable and rewatchable sci-fi movies of the '90s. It was the film that cemented Reeves' place on the Hollywood A-list and marked the beginning of a multi-billion dollar sci-fi franchise. The Matrix is a revolutionary and thought-provoking piece of sci-fi, a genuine before-and-after for the hacker subgenre and a perfect way to close the '90s.

