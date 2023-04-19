The best thing about Hackers is its sense of style. And, if you know much about computer nerds, that should tell you everything you need to know. Flashy and complex, this Angelina Jolie-led 1995 tech-crime thriller attempts to fictionalize a very real phenomenon with mixed results. Improbable situations and technobabble tip you off early — this movie is going to be a cartoonish parody of hacking, a trip for '90s teens who wanted to believe in the transformative power of taking matters into their own hands. But just as real hacking isn't typing furiously while numbers fall down a screen, Hackers isn't just a bad tech movie. It's risen from the ashes as a cult classic, even received warmly upon release by some critics for its distinctive visual style. Though the actual hacking in Hackers is inaccurate, the world of the film is entertaining as hell. For many fans, that's more than enough.

What Is 'Hackers' About?

Image Via MGM

We open with a scene that'll feel timely to anyone who's seen a "swatting" video: A suburban raid. A flashback tells us that a young hacker's hobby of taking down government systems has cost his family $45,000 and put him on probation — a deal which means he cannot own a computer or a touch-tone telephone — until he turns 18. (The situation brings to mind a real-world event that would take place only a few years later when a reporter for The New Republic fabricated a story about a young hacker being paid the big bucks to stop his work. There's a movie about that, too.) Swells of ethereal music sweep us into the present day, and we meet our protagonist: Dade Murphy, alias Zero Cool (Jonny Lee Miller). It's immediately obvious that the movie cares more for its aesthetic than its story — an overhead view of New York melts into the rainbow-lit corridors of a motherboard. The question isn't whether this is accurate or not. The question is whether we care. Yes, Hackers is an imperfect representation of its subculture. Real-world hacking is all about reading and writing code, not floating through cyberspace. But it's also a great time capsule. Fashion, music, technology, and more are trapped in the amber of this film. If we can laugh at the rest, we've cracked the code.

The Tech and Culture in 'Hackers' Aren't Very Accurate

Image Via MGM

Early in the movie, Dade "takes over" a bigoted TV network. He heckles the station's employee, mocking him for his lack of computer know-how. "Right, well, my BLT drive on my computer just went AWOL," he says to the hapless worker. Ironically, this kind of meaningless techno-jargon isn't too common in Hackers. The silliness here is derived more from the culture. Dade wears dark sunglasses while he types, pecking at the computer. He stumbles upon another hacker's digital territory — ACID BURN SEZ LEAVE B 4 U R EXPUNGED — and her alias pops up on his screen in a stylized font, application-free. (The movie is full of these great names, including "Phantom Phreak," "Cereal Killer," and "Lord Nikon.")

Mostly, the movie seems unwilling to understand the unglamorous parts of hacking; lines of code, tired eyes, and late nights. Though real-life hackers have praised the film for multiple accurate references, there's also a lot of embellishment. By the time Dade cracks into the underground world of elite hackers, he's using extremely visual technology to do his dirty work, flying through a digital landscape via his laptop. He even finds himself at a hacker nightclub. Drenched in neon colors and packed with skateboard ramps, it's reminiscent of a time when technology still hadn't divorced itself from the tactile. In fact, the story itself, in which Dade and his new group of hacker friends must outwit both the government and a former hacker, is almost secondary in the memories of fans. The movie's heart and ambition are more important — as well as its sense of style.

Fashion Is One of the Best Parts of 'Hackers'

Image Via MGM

It's hard to pick an MVP in the realm of hacker fashion — one of the best parts of this movie. Every character design is fully fleshed-out, from Ramόn Sánchez (Renoly Santiago) and his leopard-print tank top and pants combo to Kate Libby (Jolie) and her heavy motorcycle jacket. "I try to save you from yourself, but you got to stop letting your mom dress you, man," Sánchez tells a fashion-less friend. It's enough to make you want to run to the thrift store. But perhaps no other character is more decked-out than Matthew Lillard's Emmanuel Goldstein. Between little braids and behind tiny shades, Goldstein, alias Cereal Killer, is perhaps one of the best parts of the film. Equal parts annoying and lovable, Lillard's charm holds together a chaotic mix of quotable lines and great shirts. "Meet Cereal Killer," Sánchez says, "as in Froot Loops." (If you dropped him into a college today, he'd be in style.) Elite hacker Lord Nikon (Laurence Mason) wears a monastic robe, and Razor and Blade, the hosts of a popular how-to hack show, paint on elaborate makeup. It's all undeniably silly, especially when we see Penn Gillette's tiny glasses, but it's also inspired. The movie truly has a style all its own.

The Innovative Visuals of 'Hackers' Inspired Christopher Nolan

Image Via MGM

Above all else, Hackers has extreme visual panache. From flickering TV channels to pixilated animation, the film is more of a physical object than a written one. When Dade first sees Kate's lips, his mind flips through cultural references, from Gustav Klimt's The Kiss to statuary and old movies. The audience is made to feel as though they're living in the space between the digital world and the real one; in other words, the space these hackers inhabit. Filmmaking tricks blur the line further, the camera focusing on Dade's face as a digital background whirs with life. There are multiple, beautiful sequences in which we zoom through the innards of computers and hypothetical, glowing stacks of information, innovative practical representations of the hacking process. These segments worked so well that they actually inspired techniques used by Christopher Nolan in several of his most popular films. In short, while Hackers may not be the most accurate reflection of its subculture, it's certainly one of the most entertaining, even if you can't point out a mainframe. Hackers may not teach you to get into a bank system, but as a cultural artifact, it still rules.