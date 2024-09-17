One of the best things that can happen at an award show is when the suspected front-runner loses and the surprise winner is something everyone can be happy about. While 1917 was a fine war film with impressive cinematography, it was so much more exciting that Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture. The small film from South Korea seemingly had no chance of winning a major award against something as traditional as a WWI movie and yet, it reigned supreme. Sunday's Emmy Awards had a similar moment when the night ended with Hacks winning Best Comedy Series, a surprise over the heavily favored series, The Bear.

After the shocking surprise win for Lamorne Morris for Noah Hawley's Fargo, the Emmy's remained fairly predictable. Baby Reindeer and Shōgun largely swept the miniseries and drama categories, with exceptions made for Elizabeth Debicki's turn as Princess Diana in The Crown and the legendary Jodie Foster taking home the gold for True Detective: Night Country. Early in the night, it seemed the comedy categories might also be swept by The Bear. After three acting wins for Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas, a directing win for Christopher Storer, and seven wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, it made sense to assume The Bear would take home the top prize. However, Hacks came out on top, and the Emmys — and the TV industry — are all the better for it.

'Hacks' Has Been Overdue for a Best Comedy Series Emmys Win

Hacks is an incredible comedy about people that do comedy. The series pairs Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a long-time comedian coasting by with her QVC products and a Vegas residency, with a young, unfiltered, and headstrong comedian, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Together the two have an uneasy alliance that has both of them producing great comedy, but not without some personal turmoil. It is a fascinating look at the changing nature of comedy, how careers can shift and evolve, and what it takes to survive in this cutthroat business (no better surmised by the shocking Season 3 finale). But more importantly, it is extremely and effortlessly funny throughout. There are jokes coming at the audience a mile a minute, some of which are situational, some comment on the current moment, and others are deeply rooted in the characters the show has created. It is everything a comedy should be, but until Sunday, it had hit a wall at the Emmys.

It would be unfair to say Hacks has failed at the Emmys. Jean Smart's win for Best Actress in a Comedy was her third for Hacks, in addition to the creative team of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky having won for writing and directing in the past (not to mention Laurie Metcalf's guest role taking home a trophy). Hannah Einbinder continues to be nominated, but despite getting better every season, hasn't taken home the Emmy.

Unfortunately, during its run, Hacks has been up against the massive juggernaut Ted Lasso, which took home Best Comedy Series twice. It only made sense the show that defeated Ted Lasso in its final season, The Bear, would continue its streak and Hacks would be snubbed once again. Not only would this have been a shame for failing to honor one of the best comedies on TV, but awarding The Bear would be awarding a show that is, well, not a comedy.

Sure, 'The Bear' Can Be Funny, But It's Not a Comedy

Comedy is a tough thing to define. Had Bill Hader's Barry won more awards, similar questions about its genre may have been raised. While Barry is a dark comedy, what about other shows like Transparent, Cobra Kai, and Wednesday? All with humorous elements, but are they comedies? Orange Is the New Black was considered a comedy in its first season, then later a drama. The Bear is the latest to be a part of this confused state of the genre. There are plenty of things to make you laugh in The Bear: the endlessly growing number of Faks, the comedic chaos that befalls the restaurant, the banter among the bickering coworkers, and not to mention the proliferation of comedic performers in the ensemble (Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Abby Elliott are all primarily comic actors). But comedy doesn't seem to be in the focus for The Bear.

As Emmys host Eugene Levy pointed out, The Bear doesn't have jokes. Similar to Hacks, there is comedy that comes from the situations and how the characters react to one another, but that doesn't seem to be the priority for the FX series. The Bear touches on a wide variety of topics including obsession, restaurant culture, trauma, ambition, family, and the making of one's identity. It's a great show, but the comedy seems incidental. More than any of its fellow nominees, The Bear could function without the comedy that does happen. Not to say that it should, as comedy is a part of even the most stressful lives and The Bear might be hard to watch without moments of levity, but are these moments enough for The Bear to be considered a comedy?

The Bear is funny, but the drive of the show isn't the humor. While Hacks may infuse some dramatic elements into its story, the overall thing pushing the story scene to scene is the comedy. Part of the construction of Hacks is what is the funniest approach the characters can go through to get out of a situation, or what comedic challenges an obstacle presents. For the story of Hacks to work, the comedy has to work. Meanwhile, for the stories of The Bear to work, they can completely avoid the jokes if they so choose. Hacks is many things — hilarious, heartbreaking, tense, emotionally raw, and unpredictable — but, without question, Hacks is a comedy, through and through.

