HBO Max has released the first trailer for its new original series Hacks, starring Jean Smart, as well as confirmed a release date for the first season. The show will air its first two episodes on May 13, and then release two episodes each following Thursday until the last two of the 10-episode season drop on June 10.

Hacks explores the complex mentoring relationship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a comedian who headlines shows in Las Vegas, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). Based on the first trailer, it looks like the series is going to dive into the intricacies of the dynamic between Smart's character, who finds herself being continually phased out by younger and more relevant acts (the acapella singing group Pentatonix is a particularly hilarious namedrop), and Einbender's up-and-comer, who gets brought in to help Vance write better material. Of course, Smart's comedic talents are on full display here, as they should be.

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, Hacks stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo. The series is created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Hacks will premiere its first two episodes May 13 on HBO Max, with two episodes releasing weekly each Thursday until its finale on June 10. Check out the first trailer and poster below:

