Jean Smart has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning for The Great, and Issa Rae for Insecure.

Smart won the Emmy for her role on Hacks, where she plays stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, who is a legend in her field, but whose material is in need of a refresh following a touch of controversy, causing her to be paired with upcoming comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Smart's Emmy win marks the second time she has been recognized for her work on Hacks.

Image via HBO Max

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, veteran actress Laurie Metcalf was also recognized for her work on Hacks, where she played Deborah's tour manager, named "Weed". Einbinder has also been nominated twice for the series in the Supporting Actress category.

The Emmys were held on Monday, September 12, following the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony the week before. The ceremony was hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson and honored the best in television from the past year.

Check out the trailer for Hacks Season 2 below:

