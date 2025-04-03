Hacks is about to return to television, but the world of Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) might expand beyond what fans have already seen so far. During a recent interview, the showrunners behind the successful comedy series toyed around with the idea of producing a spin-off focused on two of the most popular supporting characters from the production. Kayla (Megan Stalter) and Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) have been working very hard for every one of their clients to become a success. Here's what the actor behind Jimmy (and one of the showrunners behind Hacks) had to say about a spin-off focused on the two entertainment representatives:

"We shot in this cement building here in L.A. and then we reconstructed it on a stage, so we do have a standing set (for the spin-off)."

Hacks co-showrunner Lucia Aniello entered the conversation with another character that could appear in the potential project: "We’re ready, we’re ready. We have Randi the new assistant". Randi is a character portrayed by Robby Hoffman. Jimmy and Kayla's assistant would be a logical addition to a potential series focused on the young characters and their attempt to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. After all, Deborah Vance won't be the only client these characters will support throughout the course of their careers.

Hacks follows the friendship between Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). What started out as an attempt to breathe new life into Deborah's career evolved into a more complicated bond. Vance didn't know how to express her emotions without hurting others, and Ava didn't know how to speak up for herself. The result was a blockbuster comedy series that has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. The fourth installment of the show is making its way to Max. The current plan is to bring Hacks to a close with the eventual fifth season of the series.

Kayla and Jimmy Steal the Spotlight