It’s been almost a year since the powerhouse trio Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello introduced the world to Hacks, just 2 years after the finale of their previous series, the widely beloved Broad City. While Hacks is a comedy just like its predecessor, it has a far more darkly comic style and tone. The series, which premiered on HBO in May 2021, follows the twisted mentorship that develops between legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), and entitled young television writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The series received widespread critical acclaim, which is no surprise thanks to the razor-sharp writing and brilliantly chosen cast, and on May 12th the series returns. While fans are eager to jump into the second season, there’s still plenty to investigate in the first season of the show.

At the beginning of the series, the two leads are deceptively presented as opposites in every way. Deborah wears over-the-top, often excessive dresses and gaudy jewelry, whereas Ava shows up to meetings in a t-shirt and boots. Deborah has her early morning rituals, where she prepares her for her day in a meticulously and organized. Ava rolls out of bed at 10:30 in the morning, often in a messy room, and sometimes hungover. Deborah refuses to do things haphazardly. Because of her experience in the industry, she’s tough, in control, and ready for any hurdle that life throws at her. In contrast, Ava is unmethodical in her writing process, gets caught up in self-destructive behavior, and blows tiny things out of proportion. However, despite all of these differences, Deborah and Ava are in fact mirrors of each other. Each of their parallels are drawn in incredibly subtle ways, because they’re hidden underneath seemingly opposite women.

In the pilot episode, both Ava and Deborah’s dilemmas are presented. Recently single and out of a job because of a Tweet that exiled her from the Los Angeles writing world, the defensive, arrogant Ava is not nearly in the same place in her career as Deborah, but she’s in a similarly desperate position to preserve her career. In one of her first scenes, Deborah sits down for lunch with Marty Ghilain (Christopher McDonald), an old flame and the CEO of the Palmetto Casino, her longtime comedy home. Marty breaks the news to Deborah that her dates at the Palmetto will be cut in place of a more modern, youthful acapella act. Before the two women even meet, the first parallel is set up: they’re both outcasts in their own industries.

Later in the pilot, the two women, both from completely different generations and with an entirely different approach to their process, collide. It’s during this collision, or Ava’s “interview” with Deborah, that the audience begins to more clearly see the similarities between them, which are masked as differences. When Ava first arrives at Deborah's house, she’s clearly out of place, her slightly dirty boots almost stomping on the vintage silk rugs. The interview is tense, since it becomes clear very quickly that Ava doesn’t actually know anything about Deborah’s comedy, and is mostly just there because she’s out of options. This tension fuels them, and marks the beginning of their dark relationship. “Jimmy sent you against my wishes,” Deborah admits to Ava. Frustrated, Ava responds, “I’m gonna kill him” and Deborah quips, “No, I’m gonna kill him. In just two lines, the writers mark their mutual frustration. Suddenly, the conversation escalates. Ava, who lacks a filter just like Deborah, can’t leave without getting the last word in. “So cool that they let you move into a Cheesecake Factory,” she sarcastically tells Deborah, to which Deborah responds, “Is that where you wait tables? That seems like a better fit.” As they start to express their anger towards the situation by flinging perfect one-liners targeted at each other, another parallel is drawn: Ava and Deborah both have the same exact dark, cynical, and gallows sense of humor. While the content within their humor is different, “Nothing about pantyhose or the Challenger explosion, I’ve done 'em all” (a demand from Deborah that also marks their distinct generational difference), their dry, sardonic wit is exactly the same.

Another distinct similarity between Ava and Deborah is their determination to progress in their comedy careers, which sometimes manifests into slightly manipulative behavior. In the pilot, Ava is desperate to find work in another television writer’s room. She’s driving in her car when she suddenly spots an old colleague Taylor (Ally Maki) having lunch with her mother (Doris Jung Usui). Without hesitation, Ava quickly parks in the wrong spot, jumps over a fence, and interrupts their conversation. In almost the blink of an eye she segues from complementing Taylor’s mother’s skin to suddenly saying, “So, congrats on season 2. Are you guys hiring?” In a later episode, Deborah blackmails Marty into giving her dates back, and another former colleague tells Ava off for being a “career-obsessed opportunist”. Indeed, Deborah and Ava are opportunists. However, they both know that they’re in a male-dominated industry that criticizes them for doing the exact same thing that male comedians do. They don’t give in and they always persevere. While this puts other people around them off, they’re both defensive and protective of their careers, and don’t let anybody get in the way of it.

Ava and Deborah are both cynical about the world around them, often concealing their emotions, and causing them to be outcasts in many ways. Moreover, they can both be vindictive. Deborah nearly runs over her sister with her car, “Never forgive and never forget, baby” she cackles to Ava. Not quite as explosive but still fueled by revenge, In an early episode, Ava tells DJ she’ll support her jewelry show solely because it’ll “piss Deborah off”. However, despite all of these qualities, there’s another layer underneath both of them. They’re both fiercely loyal and protective of the people they work with. While Deborah often finds herself in conflict with her chief operating officer, Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), she’s kept him for 20 years. This loyalty is also shown in Ava. In a later episode, an assistant at her agency Kayla (Megan Stalter) sets up a meeting with British television producers, providing a potentially huge opportunity for Ava to get back into television. Determined as she is, Ava goes to the meeting and charms the producers. However, as soon as they start to pry into her relationship with Deborah for the sole purpose of using her private stories for television material, Ava stops in her tracks. “The whole thing is an examination of women who are crazy,” they explain in their enthusiastic pitch. It doesn’t take long for Ava to feel gross about the entire meeting. “I don’t think this job is for me”, she tells them outright. Ava refuses to make fun of Deborah, even in a move that could mean instant success for her career. Deborah and Ava both prioritize their loyalty to the people they trust before anything else.

While many parallels are drawn in their personalities and how they approach their careers, both of their familial relationships are underscored by one thing: despite their best intentions at heart, they have a tendency to push away the people that they love. This is illustrated the most through Deborah’s relationship with her daughter DJ (Kaitlin Olson), and Ava’s relationship with her father Dennis (Louis Herthum). The hostility and tension between Deborah and DJ is set up in their very first scene together, when Deborah insists that DJ, who is in recovery, hand over her purse before leaving the house to inspect it for drugs, an embarrassing moment for DJ in front of a complete stranger. While Deborah sincerely loves her daughter, she has difficulty expressing it and often ends up pushing her away. Another key moment between them is exemplified at DJ’s engagement party. After Deborah gives a sweet speech, she makes a sly comment, “As an engagement gift, I’m paying my lawyer to draw up your prenup.” Offended and clearly hurt, DJ immediately pushes back. In perhaps the darkest moment of the scene, Deborah tells DJ, “I give it two weeks. One if he’s smart.” Everything Deborah is doing is for DJ’s own good, but she struggles to express this in a healthy way. In another episode, Ava’s father calls her. Frustrated by his weakening health and desperate to reconnect with Ava, he tries to convince her to let him visit Las Vegas. Ava refuses, overwhelmed by the drama in her family and struggling to balance them with her demanding career. He asks if he can see her during her lunch break, and she pushes back, “Writing is not like a nine-to-five thing, I don’t have a lunch break.” Ava tries her best not to be cruel and lets him down gently, even though she’s pushing him away. Just like Deborah, she has the best intentions, but wants to protect herself and move ahead.

Finally, and perhaps the most unexpected quality shared between Ava and Deborah, is that under a thick layer of cynicism, and although they might not admit it, they both care for each other deeply. This is first exemplified when Deborah is recovering from surgery and Ava looks after her, at first like a nurse, and then like a friend. In one of the sweetest moments of the episode, they both fall asleep on the bed wearing the exact same white robes, appearing as almost visual parallels. In the middle of one of their gentler bonding moments, however, Ava falls to the ground in severe pain. She ends up in the hospital for an ovarian cyst that burst, and wakes up to Deborah by her side, telling her jokes to cheer her up. However, the unspoken love they have for each other is cemented into their relationship in the series finale, when Deborah shows up unannounced at the funeral for Ava’s father. In a moment that’s both shocking and heartwarming all at once, Deborah notices that nobody wants to publicly speak about Dennis, so she does it herself. “I know that he had to be a very special person to raise someone like her”, she says to the Daniels’ family, referring to Ava. The speech turns into an impromptu stand up show, immediately lifting everyone’s spirits as she asks the family questions, “What was the drunkest you ever saw him?” Ava, who has spent the entire trip home ensuring her mom doesn’t fully lose it, sees her mom laughing for the first time. The two repair their fragmented relationship, which had previously ended in a slap from Deborah, and she asks Ava to come back on the road with her.

At their core, Deborah and Ava care about each other, which is what makes their twisted mentorship work. Both guarded and always on the defensive, it takes them time to express this. However, they both know that the love is there, buried underneath layers of cynicism and cruel jokes. Perhaps their most obvious parallel, however, is given to us right in the darkly funny title: Ava and Deborah, in their own ways, are both hacks. The series has presented one of most genuinely funny, painfully honest, and fascinating relationships in television history, and it’ll be exciting to see where Season 2 takes them.

