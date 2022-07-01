In a recent interview with Collider, Hannah Einbinder describes Hacks’ second season as “elevated”. Following the overwhelming success of their first season, Einbinder and Jean Smart team up again to play comediennes Ava Daniels and Deborah Vance, respectively, as they embark on a cross-country road trip to workshop Deborah’s new material. Viewers may recall from the first season that Deborah and Ava had their fair share of ups and downs, but ultimately developed a quiet understanding that they’re more similar than they are different. Their commonalities make them a great writing duo, but their differences are what make them dynamic characters.

The examination of the two protagonists in this season should indeed be considered elevated. Deborah definitely has much more insight and wisdom in the entertainment industry than Ava, who is still making the integral first steps in her career. Her years of experience in some ways have made her bitter and considerably closed off to other people, especially other women. At the time Deborah was coming up in her career, there was a striking “one seat at the table” mentality. Years of clawing her way to the top, and continuing her fight to this day, have instilled a fierce competitiveness in Deborah, and this season puts that personality trait under the microscope.

The first half of this season centers around Ava’s drunken email to several writers suggesting they should use Deborah’s awful behaviour as material for their new show. After providing countless stories of her abuse, she comes clean to Deborah who tortures her by making her read the awful message out loud. Now that Deborah knows the truth about what Ava really thinks of her, their relationship is permanently changed. One would assume that someone as seemingly self-absorbed as Vance wouldn’t want a constant reminder of her failures following her around on tour – but instead of firing her, she keeps Ava on the team albeit punishing her many times along the way. The first of many payback ploys is a lawsuit for breach of contract, which she lords over Ava for most of the season even after the two are on speaking terms once again. Obviously, it’s not about the money for Deborah, but about reminding Ava of her place in their hierarchy. To Deborah, Ava is bumbling and careless, but this misstep not only reminds Deborah that even someone beneath her can usurp every value she holds dear, but that Ava truly sees her for who she is. As someone who’s built their life around their career and let everything else fall to the wayside, it would be bewildering to have your shortcomings broadcasted in this way. Deborah’s first instinct is to take down the person that evokes these negative feelings instead of looking inward. This sort of reflection does find its way into the women’s relationship, but not until a very important reunion occurs.

In Ava’s words, Deborah’s goal with her new set should consist of jokes that don’t make her the punching bag in her own story. As a result, Vance’s set continues to create a distance between herself and her audiences as she casually speaks about the lowest points of her life, namely when her little sister had an affair with her husband and “stole him”. Watching Deborah continue to reshape this particular bit is extremely telling over the course of the season, as the same few lines are re-told many times. She continues to hit a wall with the relatability of this story. This all changes after running into an old comedy colleague, Suzy (Harriet Sansom Harris). Early in their careers, they would work the same showcases and clubs until Suzy quit comedy altogether after a competition event with Deborah. Riddled with guilt, Deborah reveals to Ava that she sabotaged Suzy back in the day and she believes this is why Suzy quit comedy. She justifies her actions, stating that she firmly believed there was “only room for one woman, if that” in the final round of the competition. After Deborah confesses, she learns that her actions weren’t to blame for Suzy retiring from stand-up. However, her unhealthy obsession with knocking out any woman she views as a threat has led to a lot of turmoil in her life both personally and professionally. This epiphany opens a floodgate for Deborah. During her very next gig, she completely alters the framework of her energy-killing bit, and it lands. She’s inspired to try a different angle because she now recognizes that she must own the part she plays in her failed relationships. After her set, she tells Ava “I have to admit what I did wrong, too. You said it yourself, I have to hold myself accountable.” When did Ava explicitly say this? In her email to the showrunners that landed her in hot water in the first place. The very thing that drove a wedge between her and Deborah during the first half of their tour has now become the answer. Research has found that “women invite and value healthy competition”, but due to deep-rooted, internalized sexism, we are trained to view one another as a threat to the ultimate prize. Undeniably, it was Deborah’s encounter with a lesson from her past that enlightened her: “being a bully” and “taking everyone down” will only get her so far before her worst enemy becomes herself.

The finale of Hacks Season 2 is when all of the tension and subsequent growth between the two women come to a head. Deborah has developed her new set and turned it into a self-made special. At a party celebrating their success, Deborah thanks Ava in her speech. As studio executives fawn over their newly discovered talent, Deborah looks on in what could be envy. Ava is essentially the image of Deborah here, even wearing a dress that Deborah picked out for her that she had initially hated. She is attracting positive attention from every angle, and from the same studio heads that underestimated Deborah’s worth when she first pitched the special. From someone as competitive as her, we’re led to believe that this could elicit a spiteful response. In the very next scene, Deborah fires Ava from her team. But there is absolutely no hostility present. She tells Ava that she needs to learn to be a “shark” just like Suzy had described her. Deborah knows there’s no way Ava could capitalize on all of this sudden interest if she were tied down to her, so she lets her go. Instead of being jealous of an up-and-coming young talent, she wants the young ingénue to flourish. This is in stark contrast to the way the two left things at the end of Season one, where Ava tried to spread her wings and was made to feel so awful that she ended up quitting, only to send one nasty email in response to her hurt. After all of that, the two are standing there at this streaming service party because Ava pushed Deborah to revitalize her stand-up. After an entire season of doubting and undermining her, Deborah finally listened to Ava’s advice and it paid off. When Ava started working with Deborah she was inexperienced, entitled, and had a terrible attitude. Despite that, she had great instincts. Sometimes these strong opinions about Deborah’s tried-and-true set made her defensive. As soon as she let her guard down and accepted Ava’s talent as something that could better them both, they were able to embark on this amazing path together. In this way, she has discovered that other women and comediennes are not her competition but her legacy.

In the final moments, Ava learns that Deborah has dropped the lawsuit. They won’t be seeing each other again, not even in court. She’s cut the only remaining ties to Ava who is noticeably disappointed that she’s no longer being sued. This means that Deborah’s inspirational goodbyes weren’t for theatrics, because this symbolic reminder of Deborah’s power over Ava is now null and void. Though her whole life, Deborah has been trained to consider other successful women as her direct competition, she is acknowledging through this action that she needs to change her perception of the women around her. As opposed to how she left things with Suzy all those years ago, she wants to set Ava up for success, not take her down for sake of raising herself up. After decades of feeling like she wasn’t getting her fair share in her marriage or in her career, Deborah has left Season 2 with the realization that pitting herself against other women comes at a great personal cost, a cost to her art form and to those she loves.