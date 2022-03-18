It seems that Season 2 of Hacks is gearing up to bring some heavyweight comedians into the ring. While lead actors Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder have certainly seen no shortage of praise for their performances in Season 1, to bring new talent into the mix is a certified way to give the show a little boost. The story follows a down-on-her luck stand-up comedian who, after getting used to doing gigs for big audiences, has to learn how to cope with the fact that the industry is seeing her as a fading star. That’s why Deborah Vance (Smart) teams up with Ava (Einbeinder) in order to come up with new material.

HBO has now revealed a slate of guest stars that we can look forward to seeing in Season 2. The first of them is Laurie Metcalf, who has a long history of standing out in comedy, with a long run on Roseanne and a role as Sheldon Cooper’s mother in The Big Bang Theory. The star, who was nominated for an Oscar due to her performance as an overbearing mother in Lady Bird, will join Hacks in a recurring role.

Next up is Martha Kelly, a stand-up comedian who’s been in the comedy scene for over a decade. She guest starred in Euphoria, American Gods, and FX’s Baskets – the latter is the one Kelly is mostly known for. She has taken her stand-up acts to several shows including Late Night with Conan O’Brien and, most recently, in the 2020 Comedy Central Stand Up special.

Rounding up the list of recurring guest stars is Ming-Na Wen, who isn’t best known for comedy but has a comedic energy that certainly will make her arc in Season 2 of Hacks worth watching. She is best known for voicing Mulan in the animated Disney classic and for starring on long-running medical series ER. Recently, Wen got her geek on and starred in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. She is also attached to star in the upcoming Gremlin TV series.

Finally, an additional guest star has been announced by HBO. Stand-up comedian and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho is also slated as a guest star in Season 2 of Hacks. As Cho’s billing suggests she’ll only be featured in one episode, it’s possible that the comedian plays herself in the story. Known for speaking bluntly in her stand-up acts about life as an Asian woman, Cho also starred in 30 Rock, Drop Dead Diva, and recently joined Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.

Hacks is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners. The trio worked together on Broad City, and all of them won an Emmy each for Outstanding Writing for Season 1 of Hacks.

HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for the new season of Hacks.

