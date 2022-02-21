"What we were most interested in exploring was what it’s like for someone like her to keep bombing."

The second season of Hacks couldn't come sooner. Thankfully, the show is currently filming its sophomore season, and the co-showrunners of the series are already teasing the upcoming season. Hacks, which debuted in May 2021, follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) — a legendary stand-up comedian who faces the threat of her residency in Las Vegas being curtailed for younger acts. To save her residency, maintain relevance, and gain control of the situation, Vance teams up with a young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels) who had been fired from her previous job over an insensitive tweet to create new material for the show.

Hacks has been universally commended for its take on collaboration, artistic partnership, and sharp critique of the comedy industry. The TV series was an immediate critical darling and acclaimed hit, winning several awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series in a Musical or Comedy. Hacks also won the Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmys in 2021, with Smart taking home the Outstanding Lead Actress in A Comedy Series Award. It comes as no surprise that there is significant anticipation for the second season.

At a panel at the 10th Annual SCAD TVfest, Paul W. Downs, co-showrunner for the series, revealed that the upcoming season will see Deborah Vance testing out her new material in smaller venues than she's used to — a plotline that the show touched on in the first season. He explained that failure from this will have a significant impact on her:

"What we were most interested in exploring was what it’s like for someone like her to keep bombing. It might be something novel and might be something exciting in the beginning, but someone like her who has fans that come to see her, and sells out a 2,000-seat theater in Vegas and crushes, what is it like when you're on the road in small venues and not doing well? What does that do to your spirit, and what does that do to your relationship, and what does that do to your psyche?"

Downs, along with his fellow co-showrunners Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, discussed what fans could expect from the upcoming season, and the trio did not shy away from the Season 1 cliffhanger ending with Downs stating:

“While it’s an exciting thing to see them as fish out of water, it also means that Ava is in, like, really desolate places which is a great place for Deborah to hide the body when she does – if she does – find out about the email, for those who have seen the show and know that Ava could be in a bit of trouble when that surfaces.”

Image via HBO Max

The chemistry between the characters has been lauded as a strong point for Hacks, so it will also be interesting to see how this development affects the chemistry between Deborah and Ava on the show, and their relationship going forward​​​. Aniello went on to say:

“Even though Jean isn’t Deborah and Hannah isn’t Ava, something about the energy of both women is true and real, and that is both that they love each other and also that they’re very different. Just the way that you are as a woman who’s walked through the world results in a different kind of a person. And for you to both be women but have such different experiences, and carry yourself and present yourself as women in such different ways innately is just such a conflict for them.”

The trio also addressed the scope of working as showrunners as well as their own partnership — a heavily recurring theme for Hacks. Statsky shared:

“I don’t know how people do it alone. We’d love a fourth, actually. There’s so many hats you have to wear through every stage of making a show, pre-production, production, post, when the show comes out doing publicity for it. There’s so many different things, and a showrunner is present in all of those realms.”

Downs followed up, saying, "it's really shared responsibility across the board. I don't think there's any one thing we sort of divide."

The showrunners expressed gratitude at the positive reception the show has received during the panel. They also mentioned how being in the streaming world on HBO Max allowed them to tell a story that embraces both comedic and dark elements, which has resonated with audiences.

While there is no release date yet for Hacks Season 2, the wait hopefully won't be too long with the season currently in production. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the show's first season on HBO Max, and watch the full SCAD TVfest panel at Variety.

