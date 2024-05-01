The Big Picture Hacks evolves with Gen Z comedy writer, Ava Daniels, and veteran comedian, Deborah Vance.

The series' second season showcases deepening mentorship and personal growth for the ensemble.

Season 3 of Hacks promises complex character development and hilarious chaos.

Comedy is a genre that's constantly evolving, with comedians and writers innovating to keep up with a growing audience whose taste in humor varies by the day. It's a tiring, grueling experience that often sets longtime performers against newer ones, and nowhere is that conflict captured better than in the Max series, Hacks. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the series has wowed audiences with its story of a Gen Z comedy writer and a storied stand-up comedian finding common ground in their deep love for comedy and annoyance with modern society.

With Hacks returning for its third season, fans of the series are pumped to see all the show's great personalities return, but the steady stream of trailers and posters have reminded us all of just how much went down in the last season of the show. This makes a look back at Season 2 all the more necessary.

‘Hacks’ Season 2 Sees Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder at Their Best and Worst

Season 1 of Hacks saw Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a "canceled" young comedy writer, assigned to write jokes and assist one of the first women stand-ups to make it big: the legendary Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). This freshman outing saw the two constantly arguing over conflicting views and their different approaches to humor, but as the season went on, they found common ground and developed a deep love and respect for one another—one that was promptly destroyed when Vance slapped Ava after she looked for outside work. This resulted in a devastating (and extremely unprofessional) scene that found Ava sending a scathing email to television producers detailing Vance's many faults.

In classic Hacks fashion, this happened right before the older comedian apologizes, inviting Ava to join her on the road and help her try out a new, honest version of her stand-up routine. She agrees, but Season 2's introduction has Deborah discover this email and—along with suing her for violating her NDA—results in her treating Ava miserably as they drive across the country from venue to venue. The two eventually make up, with Deborah realizing how much she loves her mentee after seeing Ava distraught over losing her father's ashes. Together, they work hard to create Deborah's newest, rawest stand-up set yet. This new set revealed truths about Deborah's life that not even those closest to her knew about, including the real stories behind what she's become known for over her career, like setting her ex-husband's garage on fire (it was a lie that he told the media to try and stunt her burgeoning career). Deborah also reveals her struggles with caring more about her work than her relationships and how hard she tried to be a good mother for her daughter.

The set ends up becoming a recorded special that's a huge success, with Deborah selling thousands of copies through QVC and Ava earning the interest of multiple studio executives who saw the role she played in revitalizing Deborah's work. She turns most of them away, excited instead to continue working with Deborah on whatever new projects the star has next. This is exactly when Deborah decides to fire her, seeing the potential Ava has and realizing the younger woman's devotion to her would only hold her back from success as a comedy writer. She fires Ava and ends the lawsuit, ensuring that there won't be any more communication between the two. It's devastating for Ava, but it coincides with her receiving tons of job offers and Deborah riding a new wave of fame brought on by her special, sending both of them to new heights that will surely see them hilariously clash again in Season 3.

For Season 3, the 'Hacks' Ensemble Needs To Get Their Lives Together

While it's Ava and Deborah's dysfunctional relationship that drives Hacks, the show benefits by having an ensemble filled with characters as messily intriguing as its central two. One of these is Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), Deborah's CEO, who's a reserved, gay man who has spent most of his adult life promoting Deborah's brand rather than developing a personal life of his own. He's the definition of a workaholic; when not organizing Deborah's life, he's flipping and selling properties, creating a steady stream of distractions from his own loneliness that luckily saw a reprieve in his Season 1 relationship with Deborah's water inspector, Wilson (Johnny Sibilly). Their relationship ended when Wilson realized that Marcus would never love him more than his work, and Season 2 saw Marcus spiral after the breakup, spending days and nights partying before his dog nearly died from eating the drugs he'd left out in the open. Realizing he needs to make a change (while also being supported with love from Deborah and Ava), the Season 2 finale sees Marcus and Wilson reunite as friends, with the former committing to addressing the mental health issues he'd been ignoring for so long.

Marcus isn't the only personality with unresolved issues filling Deborah's life, with one of the largest being her daughter, DJ (Kaitlin Olson). Scarred from the many years she spent on the road with Deborah, Season 2 saw an evolution in the pair's relationship, with DJ finally recognizing how hard her mom tried to be there for her throughout her life. The season ended with them in a healthier place than they'd ever been, with Deborah supporting DJ as she tries to have a baby with her new husband, Aidan (Paul Felder).

Speaking of growth, a throughline within the entire series has been Deborah and Ava's agent, Jimmy LuSaque (Paul W. Downs), struggling to further their careers with help from his assistant, the nepo-baby, Kayla (Megan Stalter). The latest season saw the pair quit their talent agency (where Kayla's father is Jimmy's former boss) and begin their own, a new venture that's scary for them both but is being bolstered by the hit stand-up special from their main client.

Third Times The Charm With This Legendary Max Series

Hacks thrives by merging the countless talents of its large cast, a meshing of these talented performers that—while hilarious—can sometimes get confusing. The series is entering its third season with storylines and character arcs still in flux; of course, Ava and Deborah's reconnection will take center stage, but audiences are still hoping to learn about Marcus and what led him to become the closed-off person that he has been throughout the show. Even beyond the core cast, there are tons of plot threads that need more attention, like Deborah's severed relationship with her sister, Kathy (Linda Purl), as well as the tense relationship with her assistant, Damien (Mark Indelicato).

There are dozens of potential directions for Season 3 to go in, but no matter what actually goes down, it's clear that this new installment of Hacks will give viewers another glimpse at the faults and vulnerabilities of its characters. And the best part? If the previous two seasons are any indication, Season 3 is going to be ridiculously funny the entire time.

Hacks is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

