HBO Max's Hacks is arguably among the best new shows of 2021. The Emmy-winning dark comedy follows a young comedy writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) who is forced to work with a veteran stand-up comic named Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) in order to save both of their careers.

Considering how well Hacks fared with critics when it first came out in May 2021, it's no surprise that HBO Max renewed the show for another season the following June. “I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season," Smart said in a statement. "And I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess whose BETTE??!!’”

We've created a comprehensive guide to help you find out everything you need to know about Hacks Season 2 including when it will premiere, whose part of the cast, and what's in store for Ava and Deborah.

Watch the Hacks Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Hacks Season 2 was released on April 14, 2022. This 55-second teaser shows glimpses of several crazy antics from the upcoming season, including Deborah throwing decorative rocks at Ava in what looks like a gift shop.

A full-length trailer was released just 12 days later on April 26, 2022. In addition to showcasing several comedic moments not seen in the prior trailer, such as Deborah tossing Ava's kombucha out of a moving vehicle, it also shows more of the two helping each other overcome their respective struggles.

When Will Hacks Season 2 Be Released?

Hacks Season 2 premieres May 12, 2022, on HBO Max.

Similar to Season 1, new episodes will be released two at a time each week until June 2 when the last pair of episodes air.

Who Else Will Be in Hacks Season 2?

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, many actors from Season 1 of Hacks are expected to return for Season 2 including Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman), Paul W. Downs (Broad City), Megan Statler (Tooning Out the News), Christopher McDonald (Thelma & Louise), Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Angela Elayne Gibbs (On My Block), Luenell (The Rock), Johnny Sibilly (Pose), Joe Mande (The Good Place), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Season 2 also features several new additions to the cast such as Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett), Margaret Cho (30 Rock), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Devon Sawa (Final Destination).

How Many Episodes Does Hacks Season 2 Have?

Whereas the first season of Hacks consisted of ten episodes, the second season has been shortened to eight episodes. No official explanation was given for the shorter episode count, but it won't matter as long as Season 2 retains the same level of quality as the prior season.

When Was Hacks Season 2 Filmed?

Hacks Season 2 began filming on February 8, 2022, according to a now-deleted post from Downs' Instagram.

While there's no official source or social media post to indicate when filming wrapped, it was likely sometime before March 10 when Entertainment Weekly released several first look photos to promote the new season.

What is Hacks Season 2 About?

At the end of Hacks Season 1, Deborah decides she wants to take her new stand-up act that she workshopped with Ava on the road. According to an official plot synopsis from HBO Max, Season 2 is set to build upon that ending:

In Season 2 of Hacks, the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.﻿

Not only will the series continue to explore the ups and downs of Ava and Deborah's relationship, but it will also explore their ups and downs on the road this time. The show's creators explained at their PaleyFest panel back in early April that some of the locations Ava and Deborah will go to this season include the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Altadena, Long Beach, and even a ship in international waters.

Season 1 also ended with Ava sending a drunk email to two television producers she previously met that reveals all the abuse she suffered at Deborah's hands. As one of the series' three showrunners, Downs teased at the 10th Annual SCAD TVfest back in February 2022 that Season 2 will address the fallout of this incident:

“While it’s an exciting thing to see them as fish out of water, it also means that Ava is in, like, really desolate places which is a great place for Deborah to hide the body when she does – if she does – find out about the email, for those who have seen the show and know that Ava could be in a bit of trouble when that surfaces.”

Furthermore, Downs hinted at the SCAD TVfest that this season will heavily examine how someone like Deborah will feel about continuously experiencing failure after not experiencing it for so long:

"What we were most interested in exploring was what it’s like for someone like her to keep bombing. It might be something novel and might be something exciting in the beginning, but someone like her who has fans that come to see her, and sells out a 2,000-seat theater in Vegas and crushes, what is it like when you're on the road in small venues and not doing well? What does that do to your spirit, and what does that do to your relationship, and what does that do to your psyche?"

While the first season of Hacks often depicted Deborah as an abrasive narcissist, it also showed her at her most vulnerable, specifically in Episode 6 when she opened up about how she never burned down her ex-husband's house, even though that's what she became known for. Going by Downs' words, Deborah will most likely continue to share tender moments with Ava throughout Season 2--in between all the fighting and name-calling, of course.

