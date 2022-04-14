HBO Max has finally revealed the release date for the second season of Hacks, the award-winning dark comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The announcement comes with a delicious trailer that teases how the complicated relationship between Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) develops now that they hit the road to refine a new comedy show.

Season 1 of Hacks followed the unwilling partnership between faded stand-up star Deborah and canceled Generation Z writer Ava, forced to work together to save their respective careers. The generation gap led to a lot of abuse and betrayal between the two women, but Deborah and Ava also learned to respect themselves to a certain point and even started to appreciate each other’s company. By the season finale, the two partners decided to go on a new road tour while workshopping a new comedy show inspired by all the abuse Deborah had to take to become a star.

The teaser trailer released by HBO Max reveals things will get chaotic during the road trip, as the two women have to deal with their distinct song preferences in the car, jump aboard an unsafe boat, and get blood splash on their faces while on the audience of a fighting ring. Things will also get heated between Deborah and Ava, as one trailer scene shows the aged star throwing glass objects toward the young writer. The rage access potentially has something to do with Ava writing an email to some TV show producers and telling every abusive thing Deborah has done to her. Ava's email was written after the two women had split up, but even if they are back together, that’ll surely rock their friendship.

Hacks’ cast added many notable guest stars for Season 2, including Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, and Margaret Cho, with Hollywood legend Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, and Devon Sawa rounding up the new recurring and guest stars. These new cast members tease all sorts of crazy encounters Ava and Deborah will have on the road to success. Also returning for Season 2 are Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s assistant Marcus, Paul W. Downs as the women’s agent Jimmy LuSaque, and Megan Stalter as Kayla, Jimmy’s incompetent secretary. Other returning cast members include Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks was created by showrunners W. Downs., Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The show is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

Season 2 of Hacks premieres two episodes on HBO Max on May 12, with two more episodes released every week after until June 2. Check out the new teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of Hacks:

The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

