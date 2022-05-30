From creators/showrunners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, the second season of the HBO Max original comedy series Hacks follows legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) on the road and traveling across the country with talented but disgruntled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). As they workshop a new stand-up act, they quickly learn what works and what doesn’t, both on stage and in their own collaborative relationship.

During this interview with Collider, Aniello and Statsky talked about making this show to make each other laugh, how Hacks evolved from an idea into a TV show, knowing that Season 2 would be a road trip from their original pitch, their process for coming up with possible new storylines, how Deborah came to sing in the show, and what it’s like to have Smart as a creative partner.

Collider: You can make a great show, but that doesn’t mean anyone will tune in, and a bad show can be wildly successful. When did you know that Hacks was connecting with people the way that it was? What was your hope for the show, and when did the reaction to it surpass that?

LUCIA ANIELLO: It’s a really trippy thing, girl. I’m gonna be really honest, it’s this thing where, I swear to God, we really made this show to make each other laugh. That’s how we write and how we’ve always written because that way, you know your target. I know my target is Jen [Statsky] and Paul [W. Downs]. That way, when I’m pitching an idea, I know that this might tickle them or that might tickle them. What that does is makes you think about the show and pitch ideas for a very smart audience and an audience that has a good sense of humor. When you’re able to do that, it means you don’t really worry about the external, “Who’s gonna like it?,” because if they like it, then we’re good. I truly try not to put any, “Here’s how I want it to be received,” on it.

I’m just happy that I get to make it. So, for one, I’m just like, “I hope I get to do that again.” And then, in terms of it coming out and people really watching it, and I don’t know numbers, but for me, it’s when people who you don’t necessarily think would be fans of the show are telling you that they love the show. To me, that’s when it starts being like, “Oh, this isn’t just for the people who look like the people on TV.” When it starts to be, “Oh, my grandpa loves it,” or “I watch it with my co-workers,” or “My 15-year-old son loves it,” that’s when I’m like, “Okay.” That’s when I really that people are really reacting to it. Also, it was released at a time when people were very much quarantining in their homes, so I wasn’t seeing people in the streets being like, “Oh, my God, I love the show.” And I’m not on Twitter anymore, so I didn’t even get it that way.

JEN STATSKY: I realized, through the process, that there’s a second sentence test. You’ll see someone and they’re like, “It’s really good.” And you’re like, “Thank you.” And then they go, “No, it’s really good.” You realize, if someone just says, “It’s really good,” they might have never seen it. But then, if they go, “No, but it’s really good,” almost like they were surprised, which is a little offensive, that’s when you’re like, “Okay, I think it’s striking a nerve with people,” which is really cool and rewarding and lovely.

ANIELLO: And I like when people ask questions about it too. That means that they’re really invested in the characters, which is fun. And then, it feels like a pop quiz, but that’s okay. I’ll take it.

I read that you guys had this idea from a conversation you had together, when you were discussing how women in comedy haven’t been recognized the same way their male peers have, which is absolutely true. Did you have a moment, mid-conversation, where you were like, “This would be a great TV show”? How does that work? How do you know when a conversation should be a TV show?

ANIELLO: I end most conversations with, “That should be a TV show,” to be honest with you. I’m like, “The mail just came. Hey, that’s a show!”

STATSKY: Funnily enough, Season 2 of Hacks in on the road, and this idea was born on a road trip between the three of us. We were headed up to shoot something for Netflix, for Paul’s character’s sketch special, and we just started talking about women in comedy who hadn’t gotten their due, in the way their male counterparts had. I think the way you know it’s a show is that it becomes many conversations. You have the idea, something is sparked, and then you keep returning to it. That’s what happened with Hacks. The three of us are friends, and every time we saw each other, something came up where we were like, “Oh, that would be good for Hacks.” That’s how you know. It just organically sticks in your brain, and you keep having thoughts about it. That’s when you know there’s something there.

So, the first season of the show was successful and you got picked up before the season even finished being released, but then what was it like to stare at the blank page for Season 2? How do you overcome the blank page?

ANIELLO: Luckily, it wasn’t blank. Because we came up with this show so long ago, and we were always like, “What about this? What about this? What about this?,” all those stories didn’t fit into Season 1. We already knew that Season 2 would be a road trip. I think that was in the original pitch. In Season whatever, beyond that, we also know what we wanna do. Also, as we were writing Season 1, or even when we were writing Season 2, in the room, we would always be like, “That seems like a next season thing.” We’ve already been through so many ideas when we start day one, so that makes it a lot easier. If we were looking at a blank page, I would absolutely freak out and lose my mind with stress. Luckily, we already had so many ideas. We also ultimately know exactly how the show ends, on day, in hopefully 20 or 30 years. That makes it a lot easier. And of course, new things come up as you’re writing and figuring it out.

STATSKY: Yeah. Also, a lovely surprise is that, once you start working with the cast, and you have such a wonderful cast, you realize that they give you ideas. They’re so good that you’re like, “It would be so funny to see this happening,” or “We need Deborah to sing.” That also inspires you. After the first season, we started getting inspiration from our cast, so luckily, it wasn’t a blank page.

ANIELLO: I don’t know if this is at all interesting because it’s a process answer, so take it or leave it, but we did a blue sky, which is when we spend a week or two, sometimes with the writers, sometimes with consultants and sometimes just us, and we gather our big picture thoughts. Then, you’re able to go in and break the season after that. We actually tend to do our blue sky almost immediately after writing a season, so we can talk about all the things that we were thinking and while it’s still really fresh, we try to figure out what the next season is, with the bigger ideas for the episodes. That way, when you take a break in between seasons, you subconsciously know, when you’re in the shower, and you’re staring, which I do a lot, your mind automatically just floats into that, and you might come up with a little idea for something that you’re able to put in the next season.

STATSKY: We came up with full episode ideas, like the cruise. That space and time gives you a bird’s eye view of it, which helps you realize what’s valuable to actually pursue creatively.

Image via HBO Max

You mentioned Deborah singing, and I loved getting to see Jean Smart sing “Natural Woman” because who doesn’t want to see that happen? How did that come about? Was it always that song that you wanted her to sing?

STATSKY: Speaking of getting inspiration from cast, in Season 1, Jean said, “I really wanna sing. If we get a Season 1, I really wanna sing.” And we were like, “Great! That sounds awesome. No problem. We’ll write that in.” And then, we wrote it in, and it was happening, and she came to us and said, “Don’t listen to me. Don’t take my suggestions. I don’t wanna sing.” When she was confronted with doing it and it seemed challenging once she actually had to do it, but she killed it. She did amazing. And then, the song was a real conversation and back-and–forth.

ANIELLO: I don’t know if we actually finally decided until two or three weeks before.

STATSKY: Yeah, it was really up right up until shooting that we settled on what we did.

ANIELLO: Part of that is because you have to pay for it. We were pricing out songs and deciding what made sense for it. In the end, that felt like the right song because it wasn’t so on the nose, but more than anything, it was about Deborah speaking about herself and how she was having this new feeling, in that moment in the episode.

What’s it like to be a trio, when it comes to creating and writing and making this show? How do you figure that out and make it all work?

ANIELLO: It means that we’re just constantly discussing everything. I don’t think it would work if we were indecisive. We get in there and we talk and we decide and we share our points of view. Sometimes two people will think something and one person will think something else. If two people think something, then it moves forward, but we do try to push ourselves to always be unanimous about everything. It’s just a constant conversation and checking in with each other, a hundred or two hundred times a day.

STATSKY: Yeah, it’s a lot of conversation. First of all, I don’t know how anyone does it alone because it’s a lot of work, so kudos to them, whoever they are. It’s a lot of talking. Luckily, there aren’t times when someone’s like, “I have this idea,” and it’s so off. We’re very creatively all in the same zone. We have different opinions sometimes, but it’s all within the same wavelength.

ANIELLO: People wonder how it works, especially because Paul and I are married.

STATSKY: One thing we’re all very good at is that we don’t have ego about ideas. I’ve heard of creative partnerships where the death of it is when someone gets so attached to their idea because it’s personal, and then they feel like they’re not valuable, if no one else is liking that idea. We don’t really have that.

ANIELLO: We joke about it. We’re like, “Wow, you don’t like my idea? I guess my idea is bad.”

STATSKY: I think you always have to check in with yourself about that. Even in a romantic relationship, they always say to put the relationship over the individual. You have to do that.

ANIELLO: We make sure that we’re not holding resentments or are secretly annoyed with each other. Then, it’s bad, and you can’t really work together because then anytime you’re approaching a creative question, you’re bringing in that stuff, as part of your perspective. That means you’re not honoring the best choice for the work because it’s about something else. So, we make sure that we still wanna all hang out.

Image via HBO Max

It feels like this is Jean Smart’s universe, and we’re all just lucky enough to live in it. What’s it like for you guys to have her at the center of this show and to see how she’s brought this to life?

ANIELLO: Jean is such an incredible actor, and it’s amazing that she’s being so recognized for it. The point of this show was to say, how come there are some women who are brilliantly talented, that haven’t been getting their flowers, as it were? It’s amazing to see Jean get her flowers and for people to be like, “Oh, my God, this woman is a literal genius.” I think a lot of people already knew it, but now it feels like universally, we all are screaming it from the rooftops. But the truth is, even more important than that, Jean just being a part of our lives has meant so much to us. She’s a person who approaches every day with dignity and respect for others and the people who are around her. I really do feel like she’s our family now and, sorry to be cheesy about it, but that’s worth way more than any award.

Hacks is available to stream at HBO Max.

