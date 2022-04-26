HBO Max has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Hacks, the critically-acclaimed dark comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The series follows the faded stand-up star Deborah Vance (Smart), who must team up with Gen Z writer Ava (Einbinder) to get back on her feet.

The new trailer starts where Season 1 left us, with Deborah and Ava deciding to hit the road to workshop a new comedy special. Deborah's farewell Las Vegas presentation completely bombed, and now the duo needs to figure out how to make their show work. By the end of Season 1, Ava convinced Deborah to explore her life’s trauma, highlighting all the abuse she had to accept to become a star. Not everyone was happy with Deborah’s honesty, and the duo will use the new tour to try new ways to reach out to the public while still being faithful to their goal.

Hack’s Season 2 trailer also promises some old wounds will be ripped open during the tour, as Ava does what she can to prevent Deborah from finding out that she wrote an email to some TV show producers and told them every abusive thing Deborah has done to her. Ava was drunk when she wrote the angry email, and Deborah had just fired her. However, even though Deborah abused Ava in several moments in Season 1, the star is not known for being a forgiven woman.

The new trailer also shows how Deborah and Ava will meet different comedians during her road trip. Hacks’ cast added many notable guest stars for Season 2, including comedians Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, and Margaret Cho, with Hollywood legend Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, and Devon Sawa rounding up the new recurring and guest stars.

RELATED:‌ Peabody Awards 2022 Nominees Announced, 'Hacks,' 'Yellowjackets,' and 'Only Murders in the Building' up for Entertainment

Returning for Season 2 are Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s assistant Marcus, Paul W. Downs as the women’s agent Jimmy LuSaque, and Megan Stalter as Kayla, Jimmy’s incompetent secretary. Other returning cast members include Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks was created by showrunners W. Downs., Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The show is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of Hacks:

The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Season 2 of Hacks premieres two episodes on HBO Max on May 12, with two more episodes released every week after until June 2. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

