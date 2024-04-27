The second season of the HBO comedy Hacks had it all: puppies, cruises, and dumpster diving for a tennis ball canister filled with cremated ashes. The hit series originally premiered in 2021 to rave reviews for its writing and acting, especially the performances of the show's two leads, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Created by Broad City's Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the story follows the iconic comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) as she enters into a toxic working relationship with young writer Ava (Einbinder).

Now, the six-time Emmy-winning Hacks is preparing to release its third season, giving fans a sneak peek at its recently dropped trailer that shows Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the show's hilarious characters back in action. Whether you're new to Hacks or need a refresher on all the craziness that went down in Season 2, here's everything you need to know before the Season 3 premiere on May 2, 2024.

Jean Smart

Deborah Vance

Deborah Vance is a Las Vegas comedy icon whose material needs a little revamp. Throughout Season 1, Deborah struggles to adapt to changing her act in order to appease younger audiences, but by Season 2, Deborah has embraced her career shift, hitting the road with Ava and finding her voice when network executives attempt to take creative control of her television special. Season 2 also brings moments of humanity to Deborah, who often has a tough exterior that comes off as cold. Deborah fires Ava in an attempt to give the young writer a chance to have her own career, and drops the lawsuit against Ava that had been a result of her breaking her Non-Discolsure Agreement (NDA) months prior. While the Season 3 trailer has promised a reunion of Deborah and Ava, fans will have to wait and see how this reconciliation comes about.

Jean Smart starred in the hit 1980s sitcom Designing Women alongside Annie Potts and Dixie Carter, later going on to win two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Frasier. Smart's film roles include Sweet Home Alabama, The Brady Bunch Movie, The Accountant, and A Simple Favor. In addition to acting in television and film, Smart has also had an impressive Broadway career, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her role in the 2000 revival of The Man Who Came To Dinner.

Hannah Einbinder

Ava

Ava Daniels is a struggling comedy writer whose career is in limbo after she Tweets something controversial. Season 1 has Ava being sent by her agent to work for Deborah Vance, an older comedian with whom Ava seemingly has nothing in common. While the two eventually learn how to work well with one another, Ava has a moment of frustration at the end of Season 1 that has her revealing secrets about Deborah to two television producers. Season 2 reveals that while Ava and Deborah are still working together, Deborah is simultaneously suing Ava for violating her NDA by speaking to the television producers. Ava and Deborah go on tour together, and while things seem like they're finally heading in a positive direction, Deborah fires Ava in order to give her a chance at having her own career.

Hacks was actress Hannah Einbinder's breakout role, earning her two Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Award nominations. In addition to her role in Hacks, Einbinder has appeared in The History of the World: Part II, Apple TV's Strange Planet and Julia starring Sarah Lancashire.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Marcus

Marcus is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Deborah's company and her closest confidant. Season 2 has Marcus going through a breakup, which leads him to get a puppy. Marcus's increasing feelings of loneliness cause him to party excessively, and his mother eventually gets involved when Marcus is unable to retrieve his puppy from the vet while under the influence. Deborah allows Marcus to take over her tour when her current tour manager, Weed, fails to do a good job, and Marcus gets back on a healthy track.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins is an actor from Georgia whose career started in theater, earning nominations for their role in a Philadelphia production of Little Shop of Horrors. After Season 1 of Hacks premiered, Clemons-Hopkins was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for their role as Deborah's COO, Marcus. In addition to their role in Hacks, they've appeared in the hit horror film Candyman, as well as The Beanie Bubble and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Mark Indelicato

Damien

Damien is Deborah's personal assistant who embarks on tour with Deborah and Ava in Season 2. Damien is opinionated about a lot of things, but nothing can overshadow his love of Deborah Vance, whom he greatly looks up to. In a Season 2 revelation, Damien admits that he doesn't even like comedy or what Deborah does; it's Deborah's business expertise and empire that the assistant admires.

Mark Indelicato had a breakout role starring opposite America Ferrara (Barbie) in the ABC comedy series Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010. Indelicato's other credits include Hot in Cleveland starring Betty White, Dead of Summer, and the Prime series With Love.

Rose Abdoo

Josefina

Josefina is Deborah Vance's estate manager. She is ever-present within Deborah's massive Las Vegas home, managing the property and any big events that occur. While the rest of Deborah's tight-knit team seem unequal to her, Josefina is the only one on the team who appears as an equal to the strong-willed comedian. This makes her scenes with Deborah all the more entertaining to watch, as she is the only one unafraid of offending or irritating her boss.

Rose Abdoo is instantly recognizable to fans of Gilmore Girls, as the actress played Stars Hollow's resident mechanic, Gypsy. Abdoo has also appeared in the Adam Sandler animated film Leo, Kristin Wiig's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and the Lake Bell comedy series, Bless This Mess.

Paul W. Downs

Jimmy

Jimmy is Deborah's shy agent who is the most afraid to rock the boat. However, it's not Jimmy's relationship with Deborah that takes center stage, but the one he has with his assistant, Kayla, a young woman whose antics make Jimmy incredibly uncomfortable. Season 2 had Jimmy leaving the long-time management company he's a part of after they attempt to re-assign Deborah to a different manager, and ends with Jimmy letting Ava know that Deborah has dropped the lawsuit against her. This brings a sense of peace to what was an unexpected professional break up between the two.

Hacks co-creator and writer Paul W. Downs takes on the role of Jimmy after a successful run as co-producer and actor on Ilana Glazer and Abi Jacobson's Broad City. Downs has also appeared in At Home With Amy Sedaris, The Mindy Project, Inside Amy Schumer, and as a voice actor in Harley Quinn and American Dad!.

Megan Stalter

Kayla

Kayla is Jimmy's assistant, and the daughter of Jimmy's boss. Her laid-back attitude makes her a terrible assistant, but her natural rowdiness is hilarious. Season 2 had Kayla coming more into her own, quitting her father's agency alongside Jimmy when they attempt to reassign Deborah to a new client. The dynamic between Kayla and Jimmy is one of the best parts of the series, and fans are excited about more shenanigans between the two with the arrival of Season 3.

Hacks was a breakout moment for actress Megan Stalter, whose character of Kayla was an instant fan favorite. Stalter recently appeared in the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy's Peacock film, Please Don't Destroy: The Legend of Foggy Mountain, as well as acting as a correspondent on The Eric Andre Show. Her upcoming indie film, Cora Bora, hits theaters on June 14. In addition to acting, Stalter is a stand-up comedian, often performing shows at the famous Los Angeles theater, The Largo.

Poppy Liu

Kiki

Kiki is Deborah's personal blackjack dealer. Kiki comes to Deborah's estate to work for her, befriending Ava in the process. Kiki becomes a confidant and sounding board for Ava, who, in Season 1, is completely overwhelmed with Deborah and the size of her world. In Season 2, Deborah flies Kiki out to Memphis in order to loosen up after a series of bombed performances.

Actress Poppy Liu recently starred in the second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, as well as the Paramount+ animated film, The Tiger's Apprentice. Liu has also appeared in the Prime series Dead Ringers, as well as History of the World: Part II and Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk.

New Cast Members

In addition to the returning fan favorites, Hacks has announced it has added Back to the Future and Addams Family icon Christopher Lloyd to its cast, as well as Mad About You's Helen Hunt, Oppenheimer's Tony Goldwyn, The Comeback producer and actor Dan Bucatinsky, Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks, and stand-up comedian George Wallace. While it hasn't been confirmed what storylines these guest actors will bring into Deborah's life, their resumes are sure signs of some hilarious performances in Season 3.

