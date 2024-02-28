This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Deborah Vance's (Jean Smart) life in Hacks is complicated enough with a rapidly-changing live entertainment industry and the unexpected twists and turns of her personal life. But now she's set to meet a variety of remarkable people during the upcoming third season of the successful Max comedy, with Christopher Lloyd, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn and Dan Bucatinsky working as guest stars in the new episodes of Deborah's story. Hopefully, their presence won't mean trouble for the legendary comedian, as she begins a new chapter in her outstanding career.

The third season of Hacks will take place a year after the previous installment placed Deborah and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) on separate paths, with the comedian thinking it was best for her to stay away from the writer she grew fond of over the course of the series. As the both of them continue to come up with new ways to move their careers forward, they'll have plenty of time to think if they should be reunited or not. The new supporting characters set to be played by the cast members mentioned above haven't been revealed yet, and it remains to be seen what their role will be in the leads' lives.

Lloyd is known for portraying Doctor Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future franchise, but the actor was recently seen in The Mandalorian and in Self Reliance. Recently, Hendricks has been busy with television series such as Solar Opposites and The Buccaneers. In the past, Hacks has presented guest stars such as Ming-Na Wen and Amanda Payton, providing Deborah and Ava with unexpected characters to interact with as they toured across the nation. The acclaimed comedy doesn't pull any punches when it comes to the impressive amount of talent it recruits as guest roles.

