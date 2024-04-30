After frequent delays, fans of the critically adored show Hacks are finally getting the third season that they want after it aired its last episode in June of 2022. The Max series, which first premiered in 2021, offers big laughs and deeper meditation on the nature of comedy, the generational divide, and what it takes to succeed. Centering around Ava, an up-and-coming comedy writer who was recently fired and canceled for publishing a ‘bad’ joke on Twitter, she subsequently moves to Las Vegas and reluctantly becomes a comedy writer for an extremely popular but disrespected stand-up comic, Deborah Vance.

Fans of the series have seen these two women distrust each other, duke it out, and ultimately learn to love and respect each other. With this new season promising to bring exciting new dynamics to this duo, it is sure to be Hack’s most ambitious work yet. For anybody who can’t wait to see this new series, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch the exciting new season of this Emmy-winning show.

Hacks Explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

When Is ‘Hacks’ Season 3 Coming Out?

The TV series premieres on Max on May 2. Other series premiering that day include Peacock’s star-studded miniseries, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and David E Kelley’s A Man in Full.

Where Can You Watch ‘Hacks’ Season 3?

Hacks Season 3 will be available exclusively on HBO Max. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Hacks without an HBO Max subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get an HBO Max subscription for as little as $9.99 a month.

Is There A Trailer For ‘Hacks’ Season 3?

A trailer for Hacks Season 3 was released on April 16th. We find Deborah Vance in the middle of one of the monumental and successful periods in her career. Did she expect so much love and attention this late in the game? Absolutely. Though this success brings more opportunities for Deborah, it also offers a series of complications in regard to her relationship with Ava. No longer a boss and an employee, the two will have to see if they can navigate this new dynamic and find a healthy way to be friends.

What Is ‘Hacks’ Season 3 About?

While the trailer for the new season of Hacks showed us a few new love interests, career changes, and possible cancellations, Lucia Aniello spoke with Collider on some of the major thematic changes for season 3. Here’s what she had to say:

“I actually think that this season, we kind of force Deborah and Ava to confront each other and themselves in a way that we didn't quite do in Season 1 or 2. I think that towards the end of Season 3, we really push them to ask themselves, what is important in life, and it puts them in really difficult positions, and choices are made and it goes really hard and it goes really deep. But I think and I hope that people are on board for that at this point because I feel so — I love them both so much, but I also can see how that love can be so twisted, and so I think that it goes there and I hope that people can get on board. I know they will. I can't wait for them to, I guess, is really what I mean.”

Who Stars in ‘Hacks’ Season 3?

Thankfully, most of the cast of the first two seasons will be returning, including its two main stars, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, who respectively play Deborah Vance, a legendary but stubborn Las Vegas stand-up comedian, and Ava Daniels, a young, ambitious, and ostracized comedy writer. Smart has had a legendary career as her character, having starred in TV shows like Designing Women, Fargo, and Mare of Easttown. Einbinder, though relatively new to the industry, has also made a name for herself outside of the series and is set to produce her own comedy special for Max. Also returning to the series are Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus and Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance. Meanwhile, Paul W Downs and Meg Stalter, who plays the agent and assistant team Jummy and Kayla, have been promoted to series regulars. Apart from the regular cast, Hacks has also announced an illustrious list of guest stars, including Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), and J Smith Cameron (Succession).

Who Made ‘Hacks’ Season 3?

Hacks was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky. Aniello and Downs are most known for their work on television alongside Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City, the series which centered around two twenty-something friends named Ilana and Abbi who navigate the often surreal challenges of living in New York City. Aniello served as both a writer and director on the series while Downs wrote and starred in the series as Trey, Abbi’s enthusiastic but embarrassing coworker and love interest. Aniello also directed and co-wrote the black comedy starring Ilana Glazer, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, and Jillian Bell, Rough Night, with Downs. Statsky previously worked with the pair on Broad City but has also written for sitcoms like Parks & Recreation, The Good Place, and Lady Dynamite.

When and Where Did ‘Hacks’ Season 3 Film?

Shortly after season 2 of Hacks ended in June 2022, production began for the following season in November of that year. However, production was unfortunately halted twice. First, in February 2023, production stopped so its star Jean Smart could recover from a heart procedure. They returned to filming in March but promptly stopped again in May due to the 2023 Writers Strike. Though last season saw the two hit the road across the country, it appears that most of this season was filmed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas exclusively.