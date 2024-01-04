The Big Picture Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are returning for the third season of Hacks, premiering on Max this spring.

The friendship between Deborah and Ava may be on the rocks as their careers lead them in different directions.

The supporting cast, including Marcus, DJ, and Marty, will also be returning for the upcoming season of Hacks.

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is finally back in town, with Max announcing that the third season of Hacks will premiere this spring. Almost two years after the world saw the beloved comedian for the last time, Deborah Vance is ready to continue her impressive comeback run, even if it means that her career will lead her away from Ava (Hannah Einbinder). While the two became very close friends over the course of the previous two seasons, it remains to be seen if they'll find their way back to each other, or if the friendship that quickly became the backbone of the series is done for good.

The second season of Hacks opened with Deborah worried about the reception to her upcoming tour, while Ava felt guilty about making negative remarks about her boss to British reporters. A complicated road trip led the duo to constantly argue about the aspects of their friendship that simply didn't work, leading Deborah to fire Ava in order to allow her to pursue her dreams as a screenwriter. The tension felt beneath the separation meant that the bond once shared between the comedian and the writer could be over, especially considering how they'd live far away from each other moving forward.

Most of the series' supporting cast is expected to return in the third season, including Carl Clemons-Hopkins in the role of Marcus. The COO of Deborah's management company is always there to handle any public relations crisis that could arise in the life of the comedian. With Vance constantly finding herself stuck in uncomfortable situations due to her unpredictable behavior, Marcus does his best to handle the media while being a true advisor and friend to Deborah. DJ (Kaitlin Olson) and Marty (Christopher McDonald) will also return in future episodes of the show.

Deborah Vance's Success Goes Beyond Television

Hacks has enjoyed an impressive run over the course of its previous two seasons, with the comedy created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky taking home four Primetime Emmy Awards in recent years. Two of those awards were given to Smart for her performance as Deborah Vance, with the character coming back for yet another season of heartfelt humor and charming sincerity. Deborah and Ava are back, and time will tell if fate will bring them back together, or if they will find success in their careers in entertainment away from each other.

The third season of Hacks premieres on Max this spring, where the first two seasons are currently streaming in the U.S. Check out the announcement from Max below:

Hacks Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

