In times when many HBO Max shows are treading the thin line between renewal and cancellation due to structural changes in its parent company Warner Bros Discovery, Hacks fans can rejoice: the streamer has renewed the Emmy Award-winning comedy series for a third season!

Hacks follow Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and explores the mentorship that forms between her and a young comedy writer named Ava. The finale of Season 2 left us on an emotional and bittersweet note as Deborah gut-punches Ava by giving her the old heave-ho in the final moments of the episode. The series stars Emmy winner Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in leading roles as Deborah and Ava respectively, along with Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

The series also stars Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. Season two introduced new recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Susie Essman, along with guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.

Image via HBO Max

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television said, "The first two seasons of Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul, and Jen —gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

Hacks is created by Emmy Award-winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The trio also serves as the showrunner. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy Award winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

Responding to the show’s renewal, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said, “We congratulate HACKS’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show,”.

Hacks Season 1 received many accolades including awards from AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG, WGA, and GLAAD and Season 2 premiered to critical acclaim in May. The series is available to stream on HBO Max.