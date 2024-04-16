The Big Picture Hacks' new trailer sets the stage for a tense reunion between Deborah and Ava in the upcoming season.

Ava asserts herself against Deborah's unpredictable behavior, creating boundaries in their relationship.

The star-studded third season of Hacks includes J. Smith-Cameron and other famous names in undisclosed roles.

It's been a while since Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) were seen on television, but a new trailer for the third season of Hacks has proven that the characters are more than ready to continue their complicated relationship. Max is preparing for the return of their acclaimed series next month and, setting itself apart from previous teasers for the third season of Hacks, the new trailer actually addresses the premise for the upcoming episodes of the comedy. Time will tell if the comedic duo will get along once more, or if they're actually doomed to go on their own separate paths.

The second season of Hacks ended in a particularly complicated situation, with Deborah deciding that the best move for Ava's career and personal life would be letting her go. However, the new trailer for this year's episodes establishes that, since Deborah has become extremely successful thanks to Ava's influence, the writer wants to get her old job back. But, this time around, Ava won't be afraid to stand up for herself, establishing boundaries between Deborah's unpredictable attitude and their professional relationship. The stage is set for the series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky to continue.

Hacks has been known for including brief appearances from some of the most talented people in the industry due to how it takes place during Deborah's career as a demanded comedian. And the third season of the series will be no exception, with the recent announcement that J. Smith-Cameron, known for her role as Gerri Kellman in Succession, has been cast in an undisclosed role. Ever since it was announced that the third season of Hacks will premiere next month, the plot of the series has remained a secret at Max, and no details about the new characters have been disclosed.

The Supporting Cast of 'Hacks'

Besides J. Smith-Cameron joining the third season of Hacks, other major stars have been hired to portray mysterious roles. Christopher Lloyd, Helen Hunt and Christina Hendricks are some of the names that will be seen on television alongside Deborah Vance, as the famous comedian figures out what the next move for her career should be. The show that has allowed Jean Smart to win multiple Primetime Emmy Awards is making a comeback, and while audiences had to wait a while to see Deborah again, there's no doubt that the team behind the successful series has come up with something worth the wait.

The third season of Hacks premieres on Max on May 2. You can check out the new trailer above.