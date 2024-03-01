The Big Picture Deborah and Ava reunite in the new season of Hacks after a long break, bringing drama and uncertainty to their relationship.

Guest stars like Christopher Lloyd and Helen Hunt add excitement to the series, playing characters in Deborah Vance's entertainment world.

Fans can anticipate the return of Hacks on May 2, with hints of Deborah and Ava possibly working together again in the upcoming episodes.

After an extended wait, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are back, with Max releasing the first teaser for the third season of Hacks. The first look at the new episodes of the acclaimed comedy series came with the announcement that the series returns to Max on May 2, almost two years after the second installment was released. Drama is the last thing Vance needs, now that her comedy career is entering a new era, but it looks like fate can't stop leading her towards Ava. Anything can happen in the series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, with the leads deciding if they should be reunited or not.

The trailer opens with Deborah arriving at a venue, and when someone asks her to keep the elevator's doors open, she's surprised to find out it's actually Ava. As the two run into each other for what appears to be the first time in a while, the footage teases the premise of the third season of Hacks. Fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief, as Ava and Jean can be seen working together again in the trailer. And while that doesn't mean their working together again officially, it might lead to the characters being a part of each other's lives once more.

Max didn't pull any punches when it comes to the third season of Hacks, with the recent announcement that Christopher Lloyd, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn and Dan Bucatinsky are set to participate in upcoming episodes as guest stars. A wonderful thing about the world of Hacks is the fact that Deborah Vance works in the entertainment industry, meaning that these actors could be playing fictional versions of themselves, or brand-new characters. Details regarding the new roles weren't released, meaning that audiences will have to find out by tuning in to the new season in the summer.

Will Deborah and Ava Work Together Again?

The second season of Hacks concluded with the two lead characters staying away from each other, with Hannah attempting to continue her career as a television writer while Deborah got to the highest point of her artistic trajectory. While the trailer for the new episodes teases a reunion between the two, it remains to be seen if they'll work together again, or if they will only remain friends. Previous episodes of Hacks have been directed by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Desiree Akhavan and Trent O'Donnell.

You can check out the first trailer for the third season of Hacks below, before the series returns to Max on May 2: