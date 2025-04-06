The new season of Hacks is almost upon us, and amidst the drama of last season's shocking finale, there's only one question on the mind of a large portion of the show's fanbase: Will Ava and Deborah finally hook up? Series star Hannah Einbinder has some thoughts on the matter. Einbinder revealed that she "ships it" on a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In a rowdy discussion of lesbian sex, the Super Bowl, and Einbinder's "f***-ass bob," host Stephen Colbert turned the discussion to the HBO comedy series' fans, who have loudly demanded that Einbinder's character, Ava, should get together with her mentor and employer, Jean Smart's Deborah. Einbinder shares their opinion, but she threw a bucket of cold water over the prospect of it actually happening:

"Girls, you know I want what you want. I have heard you, okay? We want the same things, and I have relayed your message to the powers that be. But I don't think it's going to happen, and that's the truth. I want you to express yourself in fan fiction, and that is beautiful. We're not going to get it."

She went on to note that whenever she posts anything on Instagram, including calls for political action, she'll get "sixteen replies that are like, 'Make them kiss!' Girls, we've got to focus. There's no kissing on a dead planet." Hacks will return on April 10, 2025, on HBO.

What Is 'Hacks' About?

Hacks centers around an unlikely (and often toxic) friendship between two generations of comedians. Deborah Vance is a Joan Rivers-like grande dame of comedy, who's initially more concerned about her line of merchandise than the freshness of her material. Ava Daniels is an up-and-coming comedy writer whose career gets derailed when some inadvisable social media posts resurface. The only thing they have in common is their manager, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), who gets them together to save both of their careers.

The relationship is an extremely rocky one, but both end up learning a lot from each other as they revitalize each other's careers. Unfortunately, as seen in last year's third-season finale, Ava may have learned too much from the ruthless Deborah. Deborah finally achieved her dream of hosting a late-night talk show, but she froze Ava out of the head writer position...until Ava blackmailed her into getting it. The fourth season will deal with the fallout as the two try to coexist in the cutthroat world of late-night TV.

Hacks has been a critical and popular success since its debut in 2021. Last year, it scored an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, beating out the previous champ The Bear. The new season of Hacks premieres on April 10, 2025, on HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.