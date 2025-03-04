We now know the guest stars who'll be helping (or hindering) Deborah Vance as she enters the world of late-night on the new season of Hacks. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Eric Balfour, and more will be guest-starring on the upcoming fourth season of the acclaimed Max comedy series. The series is set to return this spring.

The fourth season will feature guest appearances from Nicholson (Paradise), Watkins (Heart Eyes), Balfour (Six Feet Under), Bresha Webb (Run the World), and Robby Hoffman (Baroness Von Sketch Show); their roles have yet to be revealed. Also, Danny Jolles (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Gavin Matts (Ramy), Grover Whitmore III (The African Desperate), Holmes (Welcome to Flatch), Jasmine Ashanti (Grey's Anatomy), Katy Sullivan (Dexter: New Blood), Matt Oberg (Kite Man: Hell Yeah!), and Sandy Honig (Three Busy Debras) will guest star on the series as the writers for Deborah's new late-night show. Furthermore, the show promises that there will be some surprise guest appearances, as well. You'll have to find out for yourself when the show's fourth season premieres on Max this spring.

What Is 'Hacks' About?