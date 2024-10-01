This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Emmy Award-winning Hacks only just ended its third season a few months ago. Even so, Season 4 is already in production, according to TV Insider. The Max comedy last aired on May 30, 2024, with the ninth and final episode of Season 3 titled “Bulletproof.” Premiering in 2021, the first season of this cherished show aired from May to June 2021, followed by Season 2 from May to June 2022. These installments had ten and eight episodes, respectively, compared to Season 3. However, Hacks Season 4 will feature ten episodes, which, unfortunately, have no release dates yet.

Even without a premiere date, fans will be overjoyed about the new season’s filming update, which was first teased during the Emmys. At the time, the showrunners announced that filming for Hacks Season 4 was only five days away as they accepted the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. They also hinted that work would begin on set as early as September 20. Later, on September 30, the first official announcement of production was revealed via the series’ social media account. Featured in the post was a group photo of Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart alongside the showrunners with the caption, “Let’s roll. Hacks Season 4 is now in production.”

Who Will Return in 'Hacks' Season 4?

Hacks, created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, stars both Smart and Einbinder in lead roles in the comedy scene. Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary stand-up comedian based in Las Vegas, while Einbinder portrays Ava Daniels, a struggling young comedy writer who eventually gets to work for Deborah. The duo is set to return in Hacks Season 4 alongside Paul W. Downs, who plays Ava and Deborah’s manager, Jimmy. Other stars likely to reprise their roles in the new installment are Megan Stalter, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Christopher McDonald, Rose Abdoo, and Poppy Liu.

Although Hacks Season 4 has no premiere date yet, reports reveal that the show aims for an early May 2025 return. That’s still months away, but in the meantime, fans can catch up on Seasons 1-3 on Max.

9 10 Hacks Explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Seasons 3

WATCH ON MAX