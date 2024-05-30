The Big Picture Deborah and Ava will be back for Hacks Season 4.

Hacks explores the unique mentorship between a seasoned comedian and a struggling writer.

Audiences can't get enough of the dynamic duo's journey as they navigate the comedy world together.

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) will keep the show going, with Max confirming that Hacks has been renewed for a fourth season. Just as the third installment of the popular comedy is coming to an end, the network has confirmed that the series will return. As Deborah continues to figure out what the next stage of her career will be, her relationship with Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to take unexpected twists and turns every time the characters return to television. There's no telling where the artists' journey will go next, but judging by the success of the third installment, audiences can't get enough of Deborah and Ava.

The third season of Hacks opened where the characters were seen for the last time, with Deborah busy with her Las Vegas presentation and Ava looking for writing opportunities in Los Angeles. After going their separate ways personally and professionally, the duo never expected to be reunited for more heartfelt comedy. The seventh and eighth episodes of the third season of Hacks scored a new daily high for the series’ overall viewership, making the network very confident while producing new episodes of the show. And while high viewership ratings are always a good thing, Hacks has also managed to win a wide variety of prestigious awards.

Jean Smart has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Deborah Vance, with Hannah Einbinder earning two nominations in a different category for her work as Ava. Hacks has also been nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, with the project making a statement in the industry ever since it premiered. Margaret Cho, Wayne Newton and Linda Purl were some of the guest stars featured in previous seasons of the series, as Deborah got to hang out with famous people thanks to her position within the entertainment industry.

'Hacks' New Guest Stars

The latest season of Hacks continued to impress with the guest stars it brought to Deborah's life, as the series returned after a long break caused by the Writers Guild of America strike that took place last summer. J. Smith-Cameron, known for her performance as Gerri Kellman in Succession, appeared in recent episodes as Deborah's sister, Kathy. The role was previously portrayed by Linda Purl, with Smith-Cameron providing her own take on the unpredictable character. Christopher Lloyd was also seen in the third season of Hacks as Larry Arbuckle, proving once again that Hacks continues to aim towards new heights.

The third season of Hacks is now available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

