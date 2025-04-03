After one of the greatest twists — and cruelest cliffhangers — of all time, Hacks Season 4 is here, meaning we finally get to see the fallout of Ava (Hannah Einbinder) turning the tables and blackmailing Deborah (Jean Smart) for the head writer position on her late-night show. Season 4 picks up at almost the exact moment Season 3 lets off, building on the tension of the unexpected power shift. This change in Deborah and Ava’s dynamic — as well as the new setting of entering the late-night world — allows Hacks Season 4 to feel fresh, though rest assured that everything you loved about the first three seasons remains firmly intact.

What Is ‘Hacks’ Season 4 About?

Image via HBO

Hacks Season 4 sees Deborah learning how to be a late-night host, which includes working with demanding executives like Winnie Landell (Helen Hunt) and network CEO Bob Lipka (Tony Goldwyn), with whom she had an affair in Season 3 — information that Ava constantly holds over her head. Ava, on the other hand, steps into a position of authority as she heads up the writers’ room, which comes with its own unique challenges. She also attempts to move on from her breakup with Ruby (Lorenza Izzo) by entering into a throuple.

Ava isn’t the only one moving into a position of power. Season 4 also sees Kayla (Megan Stalter) becoming a manager, which shakes up the dynamic between her and Jimmy (Paul W. Downs). Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) attempts to move on from Deborah and carve out his own path, forcing Damien (Mark Indelicato) to step up, and Josefina (Rose Abdoo) continues being the MVP — especially throughout the end of DJ’s (Kaitlin Olson) pregnancy. Hacks Season 4 is a true period of growth and evolution for most of its ensemble, keeping even more familiar comedic beats from becoming stale or stagnant.

‘Hacks’ Season 4 Starts As the Best Yet, But Loses Some Steam By the End

Image via Max

One of the best things about Hacks Season 4 is how focused the first half of it is, as the Deborah and Ava feud gets time to breathe and be thoroughly explored. Creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Downs smartly don’t rush the process of their reunion — a risk that pays off in spades. Hacks is, of course, first and foremost a comedy, but it shines brightest when it leans into the dramatic beats, too. The conflict between Deborah and Ava is arguably the meatiest arc this show has ever done, and Smart and Einbinder both make absolute meals of it.

Einbinder simply gets better and more confident every season, and watching her tap into Ava’s fury and borderline reckless ambition is a delight. You can sense the frustration and raw hurt simmering underneath her performance, though she never abandons the character’s endearing quirks and awkwardness. Smart’s most impressive moments, on the other hand, are when we get flickers of Deborah’s raw vulnerability — of the betrayal and loneliness she feels. The chemistry between them is intense and visceral, fluctuating between highly toxic and oddly tender. Some moments, like when Deborah interrupts Ava’s date, showcase how twisted the pair can be, while others — including Deborah secretly using Ava’s presence to ground herself during a tough moment — highlight the more heartwarming side. Smart manages to convey tremendous depth with a single, silent look, fleshing out Deborah’s guarded feelings toward Ava during the character’s private moments and proving why she’s won three Emmys for this role alone. (If there’s any justice, Einbinder will eventually get one, too.)

Often, shows go downhill fast when their characters finally get what they want, but Hacks Season 4 not only manages to create enough obstacles to keep things interesting but also makes these moments of triumph satisfying and earned. The fact that the show refuses to veer into saccharine territory certainly helps, as the moments of impact are subtle and might just sneak up on you. I didn’t necessarily expect that seeing Deborah take her late-night seat would hit me so hard that I cried, but you can bet some tears were shed. Seeing Ava admit that she doesn’t want children and likely never will — more fulfilled by her work — is groundbreaking, too, considering the expectations and pressure society still puts on women.