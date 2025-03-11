It's a delightful day to be a Hacks fan, as HBO has unveiled the first official trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy Award-winning show. Hacks will return with Season 4 on April 10 with two episodes, followed by one episode a week for the next four weeks. Season 4 will follow Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) on a mission to get their late-night talk show off the ground and make history, but tension between the two is making things difficult for them. Hacks has been a smash hit for HBO and Max for three seasons, earning a nearly perfect 99% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with the show still being beloved by general audiences, who have scored it at 89%.

In addition to Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, each of whom are three-time Emmy nominees, Hacks Season 4 also stars Rose Abdoo, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, and many more. The show was written and created for television by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who also executive produce and co-showrun together. Aniello is also known for her work writing Rough Night, the 2017 R-rated raunchy comedy starring Scarlett Johansson, and she more recently wrote an episode of another Max original series, The Other Two, which stars Drew Tarver and Ken Marino. She is also known for her work on Broad City and The Baby-Sitters Club, the former of which stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and the latter stars Sophie Grace and Shay Rudolph.

What Is Popular on Max Right Now?

The third season of The White Lotus is now in full swing, and it has been sitting comfortably atop Max streaming charts since its debut several weeks ago. Following behind The White Lotus is the latest season of The Righteous Gemstones, along with The Pitt, the medical procedural drama starring ER veteran Noah Wyle. Over on the film side of things, Hugh Grant's Heretic, the twisty horror film distributed by A24, is the most popular movie on Max right now, with Michael Fassbender's Assassin's Creed movie following suit in the #2 spot. Elevation, which stars Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin, is also in the Max top 10 at the time of writing.

Hacks Season 4 premieres with two episodes on April 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the show, and check out the official trailer above.