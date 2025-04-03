This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) could be staying around for a while. It had been previously stated that Hacks would only run for five seasons, but that may no longer be the case. During a recent interview, the showrunners behind the massive comedy hit hinted at a possible future for Deborah Vance and her creative team. Hacks has won many Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of its run. The success obtained during the awards circuit was combined with impressive viewership numbers that have turned this show into an unforgettable experience for many fans. Here's what Jen Statsky had to say about the current plan to bring Hacks to a close:

“I think keeping the relationship fresh and making sure there are new places for Deborah and Ava to go, that is the beating heart of the show. If we found a way [to do more] that made sense, then maybe, yeah. But right now, that is still the plan.”

Lucia Aniello, another of the showrunners who has turned Hacks into a massive success, was quick to add: "I think as we get closer to it, we’re like, ‘Yeah, maybe not, but I’m scared and sad.’ But I do think five has always been the plan and as of this moment it doesn’t exactly feel like it’s changing. But we’re also scared and sad. So, you never know." The statement opens up the possibility for Hacks to go beyond what was originally planned. It doesn't look like Deborah Vance is stepping away from the spotlight any time soon.

