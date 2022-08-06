HBO’s Hacks follows two women as their lives intertwine: Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian with a residency at a hotel in Las Vegas, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a 25-year-old down-on-her-luck comedy writer. When Ava is sent to Deborah to be hired as her head comedy writer, the two form an unlikely bond and work together on creating new material (and, in Season 2, an entirely new show) and working through both of their complex personal problems.

The show also ties in vital conversations about feminism from different generations and does so hilariously. Hacks had 32 Emmy Awards nominations and three wins. In June 2022, one month after the release of Season 2, Hacks was officially renewed for Season 3.

What Happened at the End of Season 2?

Image via HBO Max

Season 2 started with Ava’s guilt surrounding the revealing email that, while under the influence of many drugs and alcohol following the events in Season 1, was sent to producers trying to make a show about nasty bosses like Deborah. Deborah begins her tour, and after a possible lawsuit and bombed jokes in quaint comedy clubs and lesbian cruises, Ava and Deborah both find success in their comedy special. The team went to great lengths to secure the Las Vegas hotel as many of the production companies either tried to minimize Deborah’s worth or turned her down completely.

RELATED: ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Growing Closer and Going Apart

When Deborah decides to self-fund and sells her comedy taping on QVC, she finds success. In the very final moments of Season 2, Deborah has a realization and fires Ava, telling her to focus on her career and the next “mountain to climb”—a shocking move. Ava gets another job, and Deborah reclaims her comedy "legend" status, a packaged and tidy resolution.

Possible Plotline

Image via HBO Max

There is not much information about the plot of Season 3 of Hacks since the show was just renewed this summer. However, the most predictable event is that there will be some sort of moment in Deborah’s career that leads to her needing the aid of Ava, who is bathing in her success in L.A. And, considering Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla’s (Megan Stalter) new management business, fans should expect that hilarious duo to have some sort of side plot. Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), being a part of the Main Cast, is sure to have a romantic storyline in some fashion.

Once again, all of this is speculation based on the events of both Season 1 and 2. There is a chance that the plot could be extremely different, or the series may even be temporarily halted due to the growing tension and possible changes with Warner Bros. and Discovery, who joined and own HBOMax.

Characters (New and Old)

In terms of characters, every character that has appeared in a main, supporting, or recurring role should most likely be returning without a doubt. Considering that Downs, who plays the tense and lovable agent to Deborah and Ava, is a showrunner, writer, and director for the series, he will definitely be returning.

RELATED: The Subtle Parallels Between Ava and Deborah in ‘Hacks’

New characters have not been announced, and no public casting information has been released in the past two months that would imply that casting was underway for new characters. Hacks already has such a strong ensemble cast, there might not be many other characters to add just yet.

Creators Speak Out

Image via CBS

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly after the release of Season 2 of Hacks, Downs said, “We wanted to feel like there was a resolution, and it was really satisfying. And I think when you feel really satisfied at the end, it can often feel like something final. But Lucia [Aniello, a creator of the series] said this, so I’m going to steal her quote."

"We feel like this is only the second chapter in a large story that we want to tell… When we pitched this show, we actually pitched where the series would end, which is not what you saw in episode 8 of Season Two. I think we just wanted it to feel like there was a resolution to this season, but also make it a cliffhanger in itself because it’s sort of like: What does the future hold for these two women?”

Image via HBO Max

The premiere date for Hacks season 3 has not yet been announced. Considering that the show was just renewed for season 3 in June, the writers, producers, directors, and creatives are still probably intensely at work on the pre-production phases of development. This means scripts, story-boarding, and planning for production to go smoothly so there are no hiccups. However, in the same statement to EW, creator Lucia Aniello stated that despite not yet hearing of the renewal at that time, the team was still planning creatively.

So, they may have a head start! Regardless, a fair estimate of when Hacks season 3 could be released is mid-2023, maybe sometime in the late spring or early summer. However, that could change amid rumors on current events with Warner Bros. and Discovery that the two could scrap HBOMax in 2023.

NEXT: 7 TV Series Starring The Incomparable Jean Smart to Watch After ‘Hacks’