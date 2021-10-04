Lionsgate has announced a special edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook for the 2016 drama Hacksaw Ridge. Nominated for six Academy Awards, it tells the story of Desmond Doss, a soldier during World War II who refuses to touch a gun during training and kill people in combat. Doss became the first conscientious objector awarded the Medal of Honor.

Hacksaw Ridge starred Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths, and Vince Vaughn. Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Mel Gibson, Best Actor for Garfield, and Best Sound Editing. Hacksaw Ride won the Oscars for Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

The bonus features include a documentary that dives deeper into the making of the film, including real-life stories, interviews with the cast and director Mel Gibson, and also deleted scenes.

The special features on the release include:

Deleted Scenes

Veterans Day Greeting with Mel Gibson

Theatrical Trailer

The Soul of War: Making Hacksaw Ridge – a comprehensive documentary detailing the making of the film, including the real-life people and story, casting, filming, special effects, stunts, and interviews from Mel Gibson, Andrew Garfield, and more

The Hacksaw Ridge special edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook comes exclusively to Best Buy on November 2, and you can already pre-order your copy. Check out the packaging for Hacksaw Ridge below.

Here's the official synopsis for Hacksaw Ridge:

The film tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers, was wounded by a grenade, and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector to ever earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.

