The role that earned Andrew Garfield his first Oscar just got a devastating streaming update. Netflix has officially announced that Hacksaw Ridge will leave the platform at the end of September with no new streaming home in sight. The film tells the story of Desmond Doss, a young World War 2 medic serving during the Battle of Okinawa who refuses to kill people, becoming the first man in American history to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor without ever firing a weapon. The film was nominated for six Oscars and won two for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing. In addition to Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge also stars Sam Worthington and Teresa Palmer, and the film currently sits at strong scores of 84% from critics and 91% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight teamed up to write the screenplay for Hacksaw Ridge. The former is best known for his work on The Pacific, a WW2 TV mini series starring James Badge Dale, and Hacksaw Ridge is his most recent writing work. Knight teamed up with Teresa Palmer again in Ride like a Girl, the biopic which also stars Sam Neill, and he also wrote the script for Russell Crowe's The Water Diviner. Mel Gibson directed Hacksaw Ridge, and it is the most recent movie he's helmed in his esteemed career. He'll step behind the camera next to direct Flight Risk, the crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace which is due in theaters on January 24, 2025. He also won an Oscar for his work directing and starring in Braveheart.

What’s Popular To Stream on Netflix?

Both Netflix Original Movies, Uglies and Rebel Ridge, have been the top two most popular things to watch on the platform, with the Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman-led TV series, The Perfect Couple, also landing as the most popular TV show. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's Edge of Tomorrow has also been a mainstay in the top 10 since premiering on the platform earlier this month, and Hands of Stone, the Robert De Niro-led boxing film, has also recently snuck into the top 10.

Hacksaw Ridge Director Mel Gibson Cast Andrew Garfield , Richard Pyros , Jacob Warner , Milo Gibson , Darcy Bryce , Roman Guerriero Runtime 139 minutes Writers Robert Schenkkan , Andrew Knight Studio Summit Entertainment

