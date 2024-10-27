It feels like we can all admit that Andrew Garfield has a knack for stepping into biographical roles. Sure, his unfairly short-lived time as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man was a fan-favorite role of his career, but the actor’s ability to deliver a very on-point and personal performance is out of this world. From movies like The Social Network to Breathe, the entertainment aficionado has shown his versatility. Nearly a full decade ago, Garfield took on one of the most challenging roles of his career with Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge — a decision that paid off in a major way. Not only did the movie become a financial juggernaut at the global box office, but it would end up landing the young actor his first Academy Award nomination. Interested parties should mark down November 1 on their calendars as the based-on-a-true-story wartime feature is set to arrive on Paramount+.

Based on the harrowing true story of Desmond Doss, Hacksaw Ridge sees Garfield step into the shoes of Doss, who served in the United States Army during World War II as a medic. With a strong faith background as a Seventh-day Adventist Christian, Doss was a pacifist who, under no circumstances, would use or even so much as carry a weapon. Of course, this made him famous among his ranks, but the most extraordinary part of Doss’s story was yet to come. The climax of the film sees the heroic soldier risking his life for numerous others during the bloody Battle of Okinawa when he would save 75 of his fellow servicemen. For his efforts, Doss was awarded the Medal of Honor — the first conscientious objector to do so. Equal parts moving and pulse-pounding, Hacksaw Ridge isn’t just one of Garfield’s best performances, but it’s also a testament to the bonds of humanity.

Joining Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge was an ensemble cast that included Sam Worthington (the Avatar franchise), Hugo Weaving (V for Vendetta), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey), Luke Bracey (Point Break), and more. A moneymaker at the box office, Gibson’s fifth foray into directing raked in a whopping $180.5 million at the global box office and was a smash hit with critics. Nabbing the bragging rights of being a Certified Fresh title on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits with an 84% critics’ rating.

Andrew Garfield — Academy Award Nominee

For his portrayal of Doss, Garfield landed his very first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, an honor that would again be bestowed upon him in 2021 for his work as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom! His work in Gibson’s war drama was also praised by other huge industry organizations, with the actor earning nods from the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.

Head over to Paramount+ on November 1 to stream Hacksaw Ridge.

