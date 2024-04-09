The Big Picture CinemaCon featured Crunchyroll's upcoming anime slate, including HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle and Blue Lock: The Movie.

With CinemaCon kicking off its second day, Crunchyroll took the stage this morning to give attendees a look at their upcoming slate. There are lots of exciting things to come from the anime studio, which recently teamed up with Sony to distribute their projects for theatrical viewing. First up was the exciting announcement that HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle has landed a cinematic release on May 31, 2024, in the U.S. The film centers around an intense volleyball match between two rivaling teams, with those at the convention in Las Vegas catching a glimpse at the project’s trailer.

Next up was the unveiling of a teaser trailer for Blue Lock: The Movie - Episode Nagi. Filled with just as much athletic action as HAIKYU!!, the teaser for Blue Lock, which you can see below, showcases another fierce competition but this time in the realm of soccer. While the title has yet to set a specific release date, U.S. audiences can look for the film to score a goal in cinemas this June. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom also received an update this morning, with Crunchyroll nabbing North American and select international theatrical rights to bring the film to screens. No specific release date has been revealed at this time.

A Sneak Peek At ‘Spy X Family Code: White’

The final ten minutes of Crunchyroll’s presentation consisted of the opening moments of the highly-anticipated upcoming feature, Spy X Family Code: White. In it, audiences were introduced to the members of the familial unit, with introductions to spy and husband Loid, assassin and mother Yor, and their child, Anya, who has the powers of telepathy. We also caught a glimpse of their pet dog, Bond, who has the power to see into the future. For those unfamiliar with the Tatsuya Endo-created manga, the series has secretive, almost Mr. and Mrs. Smith-like vibes as the family hides their abilities and true lives from one another. The feature, which is set to arrive in theaters and IMAX on April 19, is packed with vibrant colors, well-developed characters, and — of course — plenty of action.

After celebrating the global success of titles including Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Huron in 2023, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures are looking to up the ante and continue their takeover of the mainstream in 2024. You can take a look at the fresh trailer for Blue Lock: The Movie - Episode Nagi below.

Blue Lock High school soccer players from across Japan gather for a controversial project designed to create the best and most egoistic striker in the world. Release Date October 8, 2022 Creator Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura Cast Ricco Fajardo , Aaron Dismuke , Drew Breedlove , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Aaron Campbell Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

