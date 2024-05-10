The Big Picture HAIKYU!!! The Dumpster Battle is set to hit theaters later this month.

The series is a slice of life anime following Shoyo Hinata, who has a love for volleyball.

The series ran from 2014 to 2020.

The stakes are high in HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, which has made it to North American theaters. The film of the popular anime will hit theaters starting May 31. Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures, tickets are now available for purchase. The new addition will be available with Japanese and English subtitles, as well as an English dub. The television show spanned from 2014 to 2020, and HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle will fill the void for fans after no new episodes for the past four years. The series follows Shoyo Hinata in the slice-of-life anime, who has cultivated a lifelong love of volleyball. The plot of the film is as follows:

"Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High’s volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the 'Little Giant.' But Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated 'Dumpster Battle,' the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?”

‘HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle’ Will Give Closure To Fans

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle will give fans the conclusion of the beloved series years in the making. Unlike many fan-favorite anime such as One Piece, with seemingly no end in sight, HAIKYU!! will have a decisive conclusion. After the final episodes of the anime aired in 2020, it was determined that the series would be concluded in the form of two movies. Decisive Battle At the Garbage Dump aired in February 2024 in Japan, and The Dumpster Battle will be the last. The series has had a modest run for over a decade and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on April 6. All good things must come to an end, however, and that end is nigh. The film has long been foreshadowed since Hinata first met his friendly rival Kenma. The trailer shows how this dynamic first started.

Though Kenma wasn’t particularly interested in volleyball, he still demonstrated talent for the sport. This contrasts with Hinata’s devoted love for the game. The personalities of the two boys could not be more different, which adds emotional stakes to the film. The two were always destined to go head-to-head. Rival schools Karasuno and Nekoma will face off in the third round of nationals as the subdued Kenma plays against the enthusiastic Hinata. Many fans may wonder if this last film is enough to wrap up the series. Viewers will have to see when they catch HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle exclusively in theaters.

