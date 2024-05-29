After the end of the hit volleyball anime series in 2020, Haikyu!! fans can rejoice once again as the franchise is getting its first feature film, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle. Picking up from the end of Haikyu!! Season 4, the movie focuses on the rivalry between Karasuno High and Nekoma High as it reaches its crescendo in a high-stakes stadium match at the Tokyo Nationals. The rivalry between the two schools has been an important part of the franchise’s story from the beginning and this match is something the show has been building to since its very first arc.

Haikyu!! is a massively popular sports anime series based on the equally popular manga of the same name by Haruichi Furudate. The franchise follows a young boy, Shoyo Hinata (Ayumu Murase), who dreams of becoming the greatest volleyball player in the world despite his short stature. The anime series premiered in 2014 and ran for four seasons, wrapping up its final season in 2020. At the end of the show, however, there were still a lot of chapters of the manga left to cover, and that’s why the franchise is now heading to the big screen. The new movie is the first installment in a two-part film series that will wrap up the story of the anime, collectively titled Haikyu!! Final.

Check out the guide below to learn about the film’s showtimes at your nearest theater and when and where you can watch Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle will in the US and Canada on Friday, May 31, 2024. The movie was originally released in Japan on February 16, 2024. The official date (and title) for the second part of the final film is yet to be announced, so watch this space for the latest updates.

The film’s international rollout is already underway, per the following schedule

May 29 Indonesia May 30 Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru May 31 United Kingdom, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden June 7 Turkey June 12 Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking) June 25 Austria, Germany June 27 Switzerland (German-speaking)

Is 'Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle' in Theaters?

Yes, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle will be premiering exclusively in theaters when it arrives in North America on May 31. The film is being distributed in the US by Crunchyroll and Sony and is expected to be released as both a subtitled version with the original Japanese audio and a dubbed version with English audio. There’s no word yet on when Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle will arrive on streaming in the US. So, for the time being, the only way you can watch Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle in North America is to catch in theaters when it premieres.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has been having an extremely successful theatrical run in Japan, debuting at number one at the Japanese box office and grossing over ¥10 billion (about $60 million). It’s already the most successful anime film of the year in Japan and one of the highest-earning anime films of all time. It looks like Sony and Crunchyroll are hoping to replicate that success by releasing it in theaters across international territories. Considering the success of movies like Demon Slayer: Hashira Training and One Piece Film: Red at the US box office, the same strategy is likely to work out for the Haikyu!! final films as well.

Find Showtimes for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle

Check out the links below to find out the US showtimes for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, book tickets, and get more details about the hit anime movie finale before watching it at your nearest theater.

Watch the Trailer for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle

Crunchyroll released the English subtitled trailer for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle on April 24, 2024. At just short of two minutes long, the video presents a quick preview of the action to come and gives us a taste of the film’s beautifully animated match sequences. The trailer opens with the first meeting between Shoyo Hinata (Ayumu Murase) and Kenma Kozume (Yuki Kaji), making it clear right from the beginning that their connection and friendly rivalry will be the key focus of The Dumpster Battle. The video then recalls the promise of a final, decisive match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High, which will take place not in an actual dumpster but at the prestigious Tokyo Nationals tournament. In their previous clash, Karasuno lost to Nekoma, but this time around, they’re more determined than ever to balance the record in front of a national audience. Being a Shōnen anime, the film, as the trailer teases, will have several intense scenes of these talented young athletes in action as well as heartwarming moments between both sides. The stakes and energy have never been higher, and if the trailer is any indication, fans are in for an exciting blend of sports action and heartfelt moments, showcasing the indomitable spirit of these fierce and young players. Will the Crows finally beat the Cats? You’ll just have to wait and find out when you watch Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle.

Is 'Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle' the End of 'Haikyu!!'?

Almost, but not quite. As mentioned earlier, The Dumpster Battle is the first half of a two-part film series collectively titled Haikyu!! Final. The two movies together make up the final installment of the franchise, wrapping up this epic sports anime once and for all. Unfortunately, the release date and title of Haikyu!! Final’s second part is yet to be announced, but we do have some idea what it will be about. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle adapts Chapters 291 to 325 of the Haikyu!! manga series, which has a total of 402 chapters. That leaves a good portion of the manga’s second-last arc, which follows Karasuno High making their way to the Tokyo Nationals, and the Final Arc, which is set several years after high school and shows Hinata returning to Japan after extensive training in Brazil, hoping to become a professional Division 1 player and prove just how good he really is. So, there’s plenty of content from the manga to be adapted for the final film. The only question is whether they’ll be able to fit everything in one movie.

Do You Need to Watch the 'Haikyu!!' Series Before 'The Dumpster Battle'?

In order to get the full story, it is recommended that you watch the Haikyu!! anime series before watching Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle. While there are a lot of anime films based on shows that work as standalone entries in the franchise, that’s not the case with this one. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle and its upcoming sequel are intended as the finale of the series, so the best way to watch it is after you finish all episodes of the show. The Haikyu!! anime series consists of 85 episodes split into four seasons. All four seasons of Haikyu!! are available for streaming in the US on Crunchyroll.

Additionally, if you would rather watch in longer installments than episode-by-episode, the series’ first three seasons have also been collected into four compilation films: Haikyu!! The Movie: The End and the Beginning and Haikyu!! The Movie: Winners and Losers, which together cover Season 1; Haikyu!! Genius and Sense, which covers Season 2, and Haikyu!! Battle of Concepts, which covers Season 3. While the compilation films offer an easy way to catch up on the show, there are some things omitted from the series and other parts that were added specifically for the compilations. Of the four compilation films, The End and the Beginning & Winners and Losers aren’t available for streaming in the US at the moment, but the other three movies are all currently on Netflix, with Genius and Sense also streaming on Crunchyroll.