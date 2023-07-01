If you are new to anime, the diverse range of anime genres can make it hard to choose where to begin, but whether you are a fan of action, romance, drama, or comedy, you cannot go wrong with the Haikyuu!! series, which combines and balances all of these genres perfectly. On the surface, Haikyuu centers around the Karasuno high school volleyball team; a bunch of ragtag kids who are distinctly different from each other but share one thing in common: their passionate love of volleyball. But do not be turned off by the fact that this anime is about volleyball because, beneath the surface, Haikyuu is really about this unique team of kids who are all equipped with their own set of dreams and fears, and who each embark on their own unique hero’s journey. Bizarrely, it makes for a very moving viewing experience watching the chaotic and diversified Karasuno characters learn to gel together as a team, and all of a sudden, you can’t help but root for them. At its heart, Haikyuu is not just your average sports anime, but it's about pushing yourself, chasing your dreams, overcoming obstacles, and nurturing friendships that are forged by the joy of sportsmanship.

Hinata Shoyo Will Be Your New Favorite Character

Haikyuu's main character Hinata Shoyo (Ayumu Murase) is a vivacious, determined, and optimistic boy who arguably faces the greatest challenge out of all the Haikyuu characters due to his short stature which is considered a hindrance in volleyball, but that only makes Hinata work twice as hard. Those who shun him and discourage his dreams of playing for Japan’s Olympic volleyball team become fuel for Hinata to push himself and prove everyone wrong. It’s this essence of working towards a goal that builds the momentum of the Haikyuu series. It is the perfect anime to binge because the Karasuno team slowly and steadily hone their volleyball skills, and you watch them go from a disorderly, amateur team, to an incredibly formidable group of kids who get better and better as they are continuously challenged by strong opponents.

As for Haikyuu's combination of genres, the action of the series comes from the slow-motioned, fleshed-out execution of the volleyball games. In real life, volleyball is a strikingly fast-paced sport, but in Haikyuu the games are slowed down which highlights the characters' marveling plays and makes them look effortlessly cool. This slow-paced animation also makes it easy for anime beginners to follow. The comedy of the series, however, is practically everywhere, because as much as the characters look cool through their volleyball skills, they are still teenagers rendered by angst, awkwardness, and wild energy. The quirks and conflicting personalities among the Karasuno team, as well as the other volleyball teams that Karasuno plays, play a part in the comedic nature of Haikyuu. Basically, there’s a whole lot of boyish teenagers fired up by competitiveness, arrogance, and their love of volleyball. Naturally, their shared love of the game sees the characters overcome their differences, but it is really Hinata’s outspoken and communicative nature that brings all the teams together and creates friends among foes.

'Haikyuu' Is Full of Exciting Characters and Heart

Newbies to anime should not be daunted by Haikyuu's vast array of characters, because each one is starkly different from the next, which just makes it harder for you to choose your favorite. The romance of Haikyuu is minimal, but the theme of love and friendship is threaded throughout the series and is really the foundation of Karasuno, for there is an emphasis on the fact that volleyball is not a one-man sport, and it is important to learn to rely on your teammates, and in turn, allow them to rely on you.

Hinata’s counterpart Kageyama Tobio (Kaito Ishikawa), is considered a ‘genius’ type volleyball player with a tendency to want to do everything himself. Kageyama's hyper-independence stemmed from a trauma caused by his middle school volleyball team abandoning him, but hyper-independence does not measure up in volleyball. There are six players on the court, not one. Therefore, a part of Kageyama’s personal growth is learning to trust and rely on his teammates, which makes up a large part of Haikyuu's dramatic elements. The drama of the series is further interwoven through Karasuno's success and rewards from their wins, but also their pain and discouragement from their losses. But Karasuno’s ability to get stronger stems from their belief that there is always room for improvement. Hinata, Kageyama, and their teammates are always striving, looking for new volleyball skills to absorb.

'Haikyuu' Is Bingeworthy!

Really though, it is hard to articulate the richly inspiring essence of Haikyuu. The anime is fun, lighthearted, hilarious, and easy to watch. Not only will you come to love the characters, but you will also strangely come to love volleyball. Ultimately, it depends on what your taste is, and if you prefer something more action-packed or fantasy-based, this won't be the anime for you. But, unlike other popular anime series that have over 200 episodes which is a lot for anime beginners, Haikyuu has just 85 episodes. The series also has a SUB and a DUB option which makes it accessible for newbies to anime who may find it hard to keep up with subtitles. Luckily, the Haikyuu DUB and SUB are both good, so rest assured you won’t miss anything no matter which viewing option you choose.