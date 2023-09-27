Based on one of the most successful manga of the past decade, Haikyuu!! is finally coming back after a long multiple-year hiatus. Published originally in 2012, the TV series adaptation of the comic book first premiered swiftly in 2014. Since then, there have been four series and several film adaptations. Telling the story of Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small size, audiences in Japan and worldwide were hooked. However, since the end of the fourth season in 2020, which revolved around Karasuno High School reaching the third round of Nationals, there have been no new installments in the series.

Finally, the creators of the series have announced Haikyu’s return. The series will be getting a feature film titled Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. You've come to the right place for anybody wondering how, where, and when to see the final installment of this hit anime show.

The upcoming film is titled Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be released in Japan on February 16, 2024. However, a US release date has not yet been set.

Where Can You Watch 'Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump'?

There is no information about where Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be released. However, Crunchyroll distributes the Haikyuu!! TV series outside Asia. If you want to catch up on the first four seasons, subscribe to Crunchyroll for free and watch countless other anime programs, including many in the sports genre.

Does 'Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump' Have a Trailer?

The upcoming Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump trailer was revealed during Haikyu Fest 2023 on September 24th. As they prepare for the forthcoming competition, question whether the team can handle the pressure on and off the court. Apart from emotional drama, the new movie promises to bring the heat and create even more exciting games.

What Is 'Haikyuu!!' About?

Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump shares the same title as the 294th chapter in the original manga series. It will cover the clash between the Karasuno High School Team and Nekoma’s. The movie will be a direct sequel to the fourth season of the TV series, which ended with Kenma and Kuroo discussing their impending match and Hinata promising to give Kenma a memorable match. While the new movie is expected to focus on the game with Nekoma, it will also shift focus onto Fukurodani and continue Bakuto’s story arc.

For those looking to catch up on the series, here is Crunchyroll’s synopsis:

Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined. Who Stars in 'Haikyuu!! THE MOVIE: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump'?

The cast of the original series is expected to return for the final installment. This would include Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata Kalto, Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Satoshi Hino as Daichi Sawamura, Miyu Irino as Koshi Sugawara, Yuu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Koki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, Soma Saito as Tadashi Yamaguchi, Ishiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita, Kaori Nakuza as Kiyoko Shimizu, Morohoshi Sumire as Hitoka Yachi, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Hisao Egawa as Keishin Ukai, Natsuki Hanae as Korai Hoshiumi, Mamoru Miyano as Atsumo Miya, Kohsuke Toriumi as Kiyoomi Sakusa, and Yuto Uemura as Motoya Komori.

Who Is Making 'Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump'?

Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be directed by Susumu Mitsunaka who also worked on the anime series with Mariko Ishikawa serving as the assistant director. Mitsunaka will also be writing the screenplay for this film installment. The crew includes Takahiro Kishida, who will be in charge of the character designs, Takahiro Chiba will be the chief animation director, Ichiro Tatsuta will be the art director; and Mayumi Sato will be the color designer.

Are There Any Other 'Haikyuu!!' Projects?

In addition to Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, Production I.G. has also created several films and a four-season TV series based on Haikyuu!!. The animated series' first season aired in 2014 and focused on the origin of Hinata’s journey to athletic stardom. After watching the Small Giant play volleyball on TV, he becomes transfixed and three years later, he goes to his first-ever volleyball tournament with his team and plays against Kageyama Tobio, the King of the Court. The second season premiered in 2015 and followed Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karusano volleyball team. After experiencing several losses, they must begin training camp and form new rivalries.

Season 3 premiered in 2016 and finally saw the Karasuno volleyball team, once known as the “Fallen Rivals” and “Flightless Crows”, defeat the SHiratorizawa with a score of 21-19. Season 4 premiered in 2020 and followed the Karusano High School's volleyball team as they prepared for nationals. Supplementary compilation films have also been released including Haikyu!! The Movie: Ending and Beginning and Haikyu!! The Movie: Winners and Losers in 2015. Two more compilation films, Haikyu!! Genius and Sens and Haikyu!! Battle of Concepts were released in 2017.

What Is The History Behind 'Haikyuu!!'?

Haikyuu!! is based on a manga by Hariuchi Furudate which was first serialized by Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012 and concluded in 2020 after 405 chapters, compiled into 45 volumes. Shortly after its release in Japan, it was licensed by Viz Media for English publication and has been widely lauded by Manga critics as one of the best series of the decade. By December 2016, the mango had over 20 million copies and grew by 8 million in January 2018. After steadily increasing throughout the years, the number now stands at over 60 million in September 2023.