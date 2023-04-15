There have been a number of sports-themed anime series over the past decades; just a few examples include Yuri on Ice, Initial D, Baki the Grappler, The Prince of Tennis, and, of course, the timeless Slam Dunk. But while all the animes mentioned have enjoyed immense popularity, Haikyuu, which debuted in 2014, has joined the list as one of the most beloved sports anime series of all time and in the entire anime industry in general. And now, fans of the show can bring their beloved characters onto their shelves, as Funko Pop released a collection of Haikyuu-inspired Pop figures, available for purchase via Entertainment Earth.

The new release includes miniature figures of Shoyo Hinata, Daichi, Asahi Azumane, Ryunosuke Tanaka, Kei Tsukishima, Yu Nishinoya, and Tobio Kageyama, as well as an accompanying metallic Shoyo Hinata keychain, which all retail for $11.99. Haikyuu is just an addition to Funko Pop's recently released anime figures, including Boruto/Naruto, Inuyasha, Trigun, and My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball Pop figures.

Haikyuu is based on a manga series of the same name by artist Haruichi Furudate, following Shoyo Hinata as a young boy who—despite being relatively small—is determined to become one of the greatest volleyball players in his league. Shoyo Hinata enrolls in Karasuno High School, where he must overcome those who doubt him due to his height. But when Shouyou teams up with volleyball prodigy Tobio Kageyama, he disproves all the critics with his extraordinary skills and talent. The first season focuses on the "Karasuno High Team Formation" and "Interhigh" story arcs from the manga series, while the second season adapts the "Tokyo Expedition" and "Spring High Preliminary" story arcs. The third season, on the other hand, focused on the second half of the "Spring High Preliminary" chapter, with the final season adapting the "Tokyo Nationals" chapter from the original manga series.

RELATED: Sports Anime and the Art of Relatability

What Makes Haikyuu Different From the Rest?

To say the least, anime has never lost its appeal, owing to the intricate storylines that various anime series boast, which some viewers can watch on various streaming platforms. Of course, Haikyuu is in a league of its own. Although there are a few sports anime that can transport viewers to different realms, Haikyuu stands out as one of the most well-liked anime at the moment, with complex storylines coming from each character besides the main one. But what makes Haikyuu simply the best is that it focuses on the story of an underdog, a 164.2-cm volleyball player who defied all odds due to his love for the sport, even if it meant joining a team of players who were much taller than him. And with the right amount of friendship, humor, and sports combined, Haikyuu managed to capture the hearts of viewers and anime fans alike.

All four seasons of Haikyuu, as well as movies and specials, are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.