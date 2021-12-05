"There are two types of people in the world: The people who naturally excel at life. And the people who hope all those people die in a big explosion."

I remember seeing the 2010 incarnation of True Grit in the theater and being blown away by the performances: Jeff Bridges’ take on Rooster Cogburn, Matt Damon as the stalwart LaBoeuf, even Josh Brolin’s small role as a sleazy outlaw. But nothing impressed me more than this 13-year old girl on a quest for revenge, holding her own against every businessman, charlatan, and criminal the Old West had to throw at her. That girl was Hailee Steinfeld, and I knew, sitting in that audience, watching her shine the brightest in a sea of seasoned actors, that she was going to be something special in Hollywood.

Eleven years later, I’m now proud to say that I was right, and I know that a lot of people agreed as she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her performance in True Grit. She is a force to be reckoned with on the screen, whether it be for her dramatic chops, her comedic timing, or her action prowess. Steinfeld has been a boon to every project with which she’s been involved, including the recently released beginning of Marvel’s Hawkeye. While her significant role in that show has yet to be fully fleshed out, Steinfeld has plenty of superb performances already under her belt. Here are nine of her greatest works, ranked from worst to best.

RELATED: ‘Hawkeye’: Kevin Feige, Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and Rhys Thomas on Why It’s a Series, The Avengers Musical, and Nods to the Comics

9. Ender’s Game

Image Via Lionsgate

Ender’s Game should have been the beginning of a new blockbuster film franchise, developed from the writings of sci-fi phenom, Orson Scott Card. Unfortunately, it was a massive loss at the box office and a disappointment to most fans of the novels. However, it did bring two talented young actors to the attention of the masses: Asa Butterfield and Steinfeld.

The plot involves humankind identifying and training gifted children to launch an attack on the alien species that had supposedly attacked Earth and killed millions of people. Andrew "Ender" Wiggin (Butterfield) and Petra Arkanian (Steinfeld) are two such children. While Steinfeld’s role in the movie is limited, she illustrates compassion toward Ender in taking him under her wing but also shows complete ferocity on the battlefield. Had the film been a success, we would have gotten to see a lot more of her character over the continuity of the franchise, and it's a real shame this never came to fruition.

8. Ten Thousand Saints

Image Via Screen Media Films

Ten Thousand Saints is another Hailee Steinfeld/Asa Butterfield vehicle, this one a small dramatic piece. Butterfield, once again, takes the lead as Jude, a 17-year-old casual drug user living in Vermont. He and his best friend, Teddy (Evan Jogia), meet Eliza (Steinfeld) at a New Year’s Eve party, where she becomes pregnant with Teddy’s child. The plot then becomes a little too convoluted, with Teddy dying indirectly from huffing Freon, Jude falling in love with Eliza, and Teddy’s tattoo-artist half-brother, Johnny (Emile Hirsch), getting involved in the works.

The writing is a bit heavy-handed, and the story contrived, but it takes both Steinfeld and Butterfield to new levels of dramatic acting. Steinfeld pulls off free-spirited partying, love-making, and substance abuse with no trouble. Further, her pregnancy and resulting fallout bring her emotions to the forefront on the screen. This made for a nice mid-level calling card for the actress.

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

While voice acting may not be considered award-winning within the industry, Steinfeld’s turn playing fan-favorite character, Gwen Stacy, in this fantastic, animated Spider-Man tale was top-notch. For those who haven’t seen it, The Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) makes a mess of things by opening up a portal into the multiverse, letting a bunch of Spider-People from different dimensions into the world of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), including Spider-Gwen.

Of course, Morales crushes on Gwen, leading to some hilariously awkward encounters, and Gwen is a much more seasoned Spider-Person, so she needs to school him at every turn. But the chemistry is terrific, and Steinfeld’s deadpan humor and emotional inflections couldn’t be better. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its immense success owe a lot to Steinfeld’s contributions.

6. The Keeping Room

Image Via Drafthouse Films

The Keeping Room gave Steinfeld a chance to up her drama and toughness factors even further. It’s the story of two sisters, Augusta (the wonderful Brit Marling) and Louise (Steinfeld), and their slave, Mad (Muna Otaru), left alone to defend their homestead during the Civil War. Their main conflict is with a pair of rogue Union Army soldiers who are raping and pillaging their way through the South.

Steinfeld is left to shoulder a lot of the weight of victimization, being attacked by an animal and sexually assaulted by one of the soldiers. It’s a pretty intense film, and Steinfeld handles both the courage of the role and the emotional heft of her predicaments with skill and aplomb.

5. Bumblebee

Image Via Paramount Pictures

This is by far the best of the Transformers movies, and it’s due to the fact that the filmmakers kept it small and personal, but also because Hailee Steinfeld was the lead. It comprises the 1987 prequel tale of the most likable of all the Autobots, Bumblebee, coming to Earth on his own and taking the form of his original model, Volkswagen Beetle. The movie filters out the crowded robot scene of its predecessors and the high explosives that made the rest of the series a vivid spectacle, but also something of a mess.

Steinfeld is Charlie, a mechanically skilled teen who just wants her own car. She picks up Bumblebee at a junkyard and fixes him up, not knowing she’s about to become the center of an intergalactic war. Steinfeld is likable, gutsy, clever, and compassionate in the role, taking care of her new robot pal when he can’t take care of himself. She makes the heroes of the other Transformer movies look like cliché cardboard cutouts compared to herself. This was the perfect role for her to show off her blockbuster appeal.

4. Arcane

Image Via Netflix

Another animated work, Arcane is a Netflix series based on the game, League of Legends. The show serves as a prequel to the game and tells the origin stories of a number of its characters. The combination of edgy hand-drawn artwork mixed with world-class CGI gives the series a look that is truly breathtaking, so long as you don’t mind copious amounts of violence. Even the critics love it, noting the talented voice-acting, and the show broke new viewership records on Netflix when it premiered.

Of course, the lead voice actor is Steinfeld, playing the main protagonist, Vi. Vi is as tough as they come, taking down opponents in her dystopian fantasy realm several sizes larger than herself with her mighty fists and the electronic gloves into which she places them. And while her ferocity is entirely credible through Steinfeld’s pitch-perfect threats and grunts, it’s really her emotional highs and lows that land perfectly, given that she loses so many that she loves throughout the series, and has to deal with a little sister who’s gone to the dark side. I can’t praise this show enough, nor Steinfeld’s work therein.

3. Dickinson

Image Via Apple TV

Dickinson is an award-winning Apple TV Plus series that follows a young Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) in the throes of her attempts to make her literary voice heard in a male-dominated industry and society. It digs deep into Dickinson’s perspective as a writer before her time and a lesbian when such things were demonized, fighting against male and familial oppression while also exploring what life was like during pre and Civil War America.

Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson is a match made in Heaven. She portrays the famous writer with heft and spirit of will like few other actors could. As Kristen Lopez of IndieWire states, “she has turned this character into the definitive Emily Dickinson portrayal, presenting a passionate and sensitive writer who desperately wanted to leave an impact even if it cost her a personal life.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

2. True Grit

Image Via Paramount Pictures

As stated in this article’s introduction, True Grit was the film that truly put Hailee Steinfeld on the map at the tender young age of 13. In the movie, which was a remake of the 1969 film of the same name, Steinfeld plays a distraught daughter, Mattie, whose father has been killed in cold blood by vicious outlaw, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin). Even though still just a child, she takes it upon herself to settle her family’s finances, and uses much of it to hire U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to help her hunt the criminal down and avenge her Pa.

The way Steinfeld handles herself in a setting of ne'er-do-wells, thieves, and utter lawlessness is shocking, quite frankly. She takes guff from no one, let it be a banker trying to undercut her inheritance, a drunk Rooster Cogburn telling her to turn back, or even the villainous Tom Chaney, whom she takes it upon herself to finally put down. As I said, this kid blew me away, as well as the critics and other audience members. It’s been a pleasure to see everything she’s accomplished since then.

1. The Edge of Seventeen

Image Via STX Entertainment

With a 94% Fresh rating on a Rotten Tomatoes and a critical consensus that reads, “The Edge of Seventeen's sharp script – and Hailee Steinfeld's outstanding lead performance – make this more than just another coming-of-age dramedy,” this poignantly original story of a 17-year-old girl trying to make sense of the world around her and her place within it tops this list proudly.

The movie tells of Nadine Franklin (Steinfeld), who lost her father a couple of years ago, leaving her with her insensitive brother, Darian (Blake Jenner), and her mentally absent mother, Mona (Kyra Sedgewick). Her only real support is her best friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), who winds up hooking up with Darian and crushing Nadine’s trust in the process. The rest of the film is an exercise in teenage loneliness and alienation, which hits some dark valleys, but eventually leaves Nadine in a place of well-being. The ride to get there is emotionally fraught, and Steinfeld really captures the spirit of a teenage girl in a place of utter frustration and abandonment. It’s a true tour de force for the actress, and a must-see for all those who admire Hailee Steinfeld’s work, particularly in her scenes with her teacher (Woody Harrelson) as the two actors have the perfect bickering but supportive student-teacher chemistry.

Hailee Steinfeld Explains Why ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Edge of Seventeen’ Were Game-Changers Steinfeld also discusses the thrill of joining the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise, looks back on 'Ender's Game,' and more.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email