The Big Picture Collaborative duo Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan team up again for a secretive supernatural film shrouded in mystery.

The all-star cast includes Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael B. Jordan.

Set in the Jim Crow-era South, the plot involves vampires and other supernatural elements, with Coogler set to direct.

When seeing a supernatural themed film or television series, the mysterious unknown of what comes next is a huge feature of such stories. For Ryan Coogler's next film, this seems to be the case as the very nature of the project is shrouded in secrecy. However, the project, which sees the director reignite his collaboration with Michael B. Jordan after the pair worked together on films in the Black Panther and Creed series, has continued to deliver new casting announcements. After the addition of Delroy Lindo whose part presumably has "a musical element" to it, the untitled project which is currently in the works at Warner Bros. has signed Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filming on the high profile movie is set to begin in New Orleans later this month with the casting announcement of Steinfeld coming after the addition of the feature's villain, played by Jack O'Connell. Jordan himself is believed to be taking on dual roles as he plays twin vampires, with previously announced Wunmi Mosaku taking on the female lead, and maybe the love interest of Jordan's character - but of which twin? One thing is pretty clear about the thriller so far, details of the plot are shrouded in mystery, with none of the "leaked details" confirmed by Warner Bros., Coogler, or anyone else involved. And yes, we know nothing of Steinfeld's character as it is tucked away in a coffin somewhere.

The untitled film is reportedly set in the Jim Crow-era South and somehow involves vampires with a possible blend of other supernatural phenomena of Southern origins. In that sense, perhaps O'Connell's character might be a racist antagonist? Coogler is set to produce the film through his Proximity Media production company alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. In addition to that role and directing, Coogler also penned the screenplay for the upcoming supernatural thriller which will see him reunited with Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. Göransson, - who recently won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Oppenheimer - will also serve as an executive producer alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

The Dynamic Partnership of Coogler and Jordan

The-yet-untitled genre film came to the limelight earlier in the year, rekindling a previously efficient partnership between Coogler and Jordan. The secrecy surrounding the project stems from the fact that the story was independently created by Coogler's production company. The deal, which sees Warner Bros. as distributor, will see some of the movie’s rights reverting to the filmmaker over the coming decades. The upcoming film has been described as an "event film" and will be shot for IMAX. It will be led by the duo which reinvented the Rocky franchise with 2015’s Creed, and expanded it even further with a new franchise. Alongside the late Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright, Coogler and Jordan gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a cultural touchstone with the Black Panther movies, with the first generating $1.34 billion worldwide.

The Coogler and Jordan supernatural movie is set to open in theaters on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.