From show creator Alena Smith, the third and final season of the Apple TV+ series Dickinson is set during the American Civil War when Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld, who is also an executive producer) is thriving as an artist, but her family is fracturing. Trying to stay inspired while everything is falling apart around her, the gifted poet solidifies her voice in her work, at the same time wondering if she can bring her divided family back together.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Steinfeld talked about what playing Emily Dickinson has meant to her, how exciting it's been to work with the incredible language in her poetry, the actor-showrunner relationship she developed with Smith, the sisterly bond between Emily and Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov), the Emily-Sue (Ella Hunt) dynamic, and how she feels about the way the series ended. She also talked about getting to bring Kate Bishop to life on the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye, and how exciting it’s been to introduce and develop the character.

Collider: I very much enjoyed watching this last season. What has playing Emily Dickinson given you? What have you learned from bringing her to life for three seasons?

HAILEE STEINFELD: I don’t even know where to begin. Playing this character has really taught me so much about what it means to take ownership of yourself and how to really be yourself and live your life unapologetically. Emily Dickinson is someone who lived through a time where she was very misunderstood and really unseen and unheard. She spent the majority of her life feeling that way, and it never stopped her from doing what made her feel most alive. And she didn’t do it for the acclaim. She didn’t do it for a validation. She did it because it was what made her feel like her and alive, and I love that. I feel like I can look back at someone like her, who made it through the time that she lived through, by doing what she does best, and if she was able to do it then, I must be able to do it now. So, I find her incredibly inspiring and I feel very lucky that I was able to play her.

You obviously have experience with scripts and dialogue, but what’s it like to get to deliver this poetry and to really live in that poetry when you get to deliver those words?

STEINFELD: The language in this show, overall, was something that definitely stood out to me, with the fact that there is a very modern twist to it and a modern feel. But when it came to her poetry, I was always so blown away by how, once we started to hear the poetry, you didn’t feel taken out of it, by any means. It just suddenly became natural and it felt so real and so relevant. The way that this poetry is integrated into the show, I think is so smart. The way you hear it and the way you see it on the screen, and while you’re hearing it and while you’re reading it, you’re watching what we think might have been going on in Emily’s life or in her mind, when she was writing that poem, and it just brings each and every line of those poems to life. They’re incredible, so to be able to voice them has been very exciting.

What’s it like to have had the collaboration and the partnership with Alena Smith for three seasons? How does the actor-showrunner relationship compare to the actor-director relationship you’ve had on films?

STEINFELD: Alena and I had a conversation, actually really the first time that we sat down in person, before we started shooting. We were in New York City and I had never experienced any kind of director switching while playing one character, so I didn’t know how to feel about it. I was obviously very excited about everybody that we were about to bring onto the show, but I was a little nervous in developing this character. Having so many people to do that with, before I had the chance to feel like I had it myself, was a little daunting. Alena looked at me and said, “Listen, you and I are here. I am not going anywhere. These directors might be switching out every two or two-and-a-half weeks, or whatever, but I will be here.” And from that point on, our collaboration has really been nonstop, in a way. It’s been really amazing to get into her head and be a part of this vision that she has had in there for so long. I call her my Emily Dickinson encyclopedia. Anytime I have any questions, she’s got the answer. She’s been really awesome, through this whole process. I’m just so honored that I was able to be a part of her vision.

After finishing up with Dickinson, you got to jump into doing Hawkeye. What was it actually like to make a Marvel series compared to what you thought it might be or what you expected, going into it?

STEINFELD: First of all, it was definitely wild going from an 1860s period drama/comedy, wearing corsets and all of that, going straight into the Marvel universe, wearing a superhero suit, and I was in the middle of these car chases and these crazy action-packed, stunt-driven scenes. It took me a second to wrap my head around that, but it was so amazing. I feel so lucky to be a part of something so special. Kate Bishop is a character that I continue to discover more and more about, that I just love. I think I can’t love her anymore, and then I discover something new. It’s mainly exciting to see that this is a character that fans have wanted to see come to life for a very long time. It’s a good one. I’m ready for everyone to see it.

How much has Kevin Feige and Marvel told you about the arc of the character, going forward? Do you feel like you have a sense of what could come next for her, or do you feel as in the dark as the fans?

STEINFELD: Well, I think you might be able to get a sense, by the end of Hawkeye, what her deal is. It’s been really exciting to develop her and introduce her story and her background to the world, through this show. I’m just very excited for people to see it. I can’t wait to hear what they think.

I love the relationship between Emily and Lavinia. Especially in this season, there they’re really both just having to be there for each other. What was the experience of forming that sister bond, as characters and as actors? There’s something so lovely about watching the two of you together?

STEINFELD: Thank you so much, Anna [Baryshnikov] and I have had such a fun time together. Through Season 1 and 2, and of course 3, anytime I got to have a scene with Anna, I was always especially excited. I think she is so incredible in the show and she balances this very fine line of this dramatic and comedic performance. Every time I would read through an episode, I was instantly excited about what Lavinia gets to do. And then, when I get to actually see Anna do it and play through these moments that are actually very complicated and layered, she really blows me away. I love that, in this season, we really get to see Emily open up to Lavinia in a way that she hasn’t before. And we get to see Lavinia accept [Emily], not that she ever didn’t in the past, but we get to see her really appreciate the fact that her sister is who she is. For the first time, there’s this connection where we see them see each other. We see Lavinia see Emily. Although in the past, she’s rolled her eyes and thought, “My sister is so eccentric and she just does her own thing, and we are so not on the same page,” I think she finally realizes that she is who she is and she loves her for who she is. It’s a really beautiful moment.

Emily and Sue were in a bit of a love bubble in Season 2 because nobody really knew about them, but in Season 3, it seems that Sue is making some more demands on Emily. What did you enjoy about that dynamic this season and really getting to see where that whole journey ends up?

STEINFELD: I’ve always loved the whenever Emily and Sue are together, they really are their truest selves. In Season 3, they’re definitely in very specific points in their own personal lives. But Sue continues to be this person for Emily that pushes her to be true to herself and take ownership of herself. She pushes her in this season a little bit. Like you said, she makes these demands that she hasn’t in the past. Emily respects her, and Emily has this love for her that is so deeply rooted. Regardless of where she is in her life and how she’s interconnected into the family, she has this love for her that can never be diminished and it’ll never go away. It’s a really, really lovely and beautiful relationship, and I am so pleased with how we’ve laid through it.

How do you feel about the final moments and what the last parting moment is that we get to see of Emily?

STEINFELD: It’s very bittersweet, and I’ll never forget shooting it and being on my own and having this real moment of looking out into the future and not necessarily knowing what it holds. This show has continued to shock me and maybe even scare me a little bit, with these parallels in our world now and in my life, personally. The last day of shooting anything, you’re like, “You mean, I don’t have to show up here tomorrow morning and be on time for something and give myself to something else and be prepared? What am I gonna do with my life? This is it.” I had this moment of pure hope and excitement towards the future. With the Civil War being the time that Emily wrote the majority of her poems, having that moment where we get to see her look out into this world of what is to come, is really beautiful. It was a real moment for me as well because I feel I had a similar one.

The first three episodes of Dickinson Season 3 are available to stream at Apple TV+ now, with new episodes released weekly each Friday.

'Dickinson' Season 3 Review: An Exquisite Final Ode to the Poet Hailee Steinfeld returns in a bittersweet sendoff for the literary legend.

