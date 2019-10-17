John Mulaney, A Promise from Wiz Khalifa and Ghost Horses in New ‘Dickinson’ Trailer

0

Apple TV+ has released its second trailer for the original series, Dickinson. This decidedly modern take on the life and times (or, the teenage/twenty-something times) of American poet Emily Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) as the titular lead.

And Apple looks to have taken the poet’s line “Tell all the truth but tell it slant” to heart, creating a version of Dickinson’s life that deliberately feels like modern day—in both vernacular and attitude. The show has taken 2019 ideals and inserted them into mid-19th century New England, livening up the material for younger audiences who might otherwise ignore such a subject. Emily’s valiant spirit is on display in this second look at the comedy/drama period series. She’s got a rebel’s heart, stating her one purpose in life is to be a great writer, then adding, “There’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

The new streaming service is supremely confident in the show, having already renewed it for a second season, which is undoubtedly a good sign.

Surprising are the appearances of comedian John Mulaney, sporting an Abraham Lincoln beard, and a stylish Wiz Khalifa making Emily a promise that has held up, in hindsight.

The series also stars Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), the ubiquitous Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse), and Adrian Enscoe (We Don’t Belong Here).

Dickinson is created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith (The Affair). Steinfeld is also an executive producer, her first foray into that side of the business.

You can check out the new trailer and an official synopsis below. All episodes of the series will be available November 1 on Apple TV+.